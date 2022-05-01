ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

PSG make three-man manager shortlist to replace Mauricio Pochettino after missing out on Erik ten Hag to Man Utd

By Kostas Lianos
 5 days ago

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN have drawn up a three-man shortlist to replace manager Mauricio Pochettino, according to reports.

Pochettino's future is uncertain as even though he won Ligue 1, his star-studded PSG squad missed out on the French Cup and crashed out early in the Champions League Last 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U0N4j_0fPlEza100
Paris Saint-Germain are looking for Mauricio Pochettino's replacement Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SwbJ8_0fPlEza100
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is among Paris Saint-Germain's targets Credit: Getty

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Parisians are considering other options for the dugout with Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, ex-Germany manager Joachim Low and Spezia coach Thiago Motta posing as the likeliest candidates.

The French giants were also keen on departing Ajax tactician Erik ten Hag but the Dutchman has agreed to join Manchester United in the summer.

However, there is "nothing advanced" regarding the club's interest in Conte at this time.

Low is currently a free agent after ending his successful 15-year stint as Germany boss in Euro 2020.

Motta played for the French giants from 2012 until his retirement in 2018 and went on to manage the Under-19 side before taking over at Spezia last year.

This comes after recent reports suggesting Conte has demanded a salary of around £25million per year from PSG, which means he would almost double his current £13m wages at Spurs.

However, the Italian head coach described that speculation as “fake news”, even though he refused to commit himself to North London beyond the end of the season.

Conte said: “Obviously I think that it’s good that other clubs appreciate my work. This is one thing.

“But the truth is that I don’t like when people try to invent news — only to speak, only to create problems.

“This is not right, not fair for me, for the clubs involved and for my players.

“Also because we’re really focussed on these five games to get a fantastic result for us. I repeat, this type of situation makes me smile.

“But I think that also the people that want to tell something about this have to show respect for all the people involved in this situation, and not invent fake news and tell a lot of lies.”

PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Paris Saint Germain#Parisians#Tottenham#French#Ajax#Dutchman#Manchester United#Spurs#Italian
ESPN

Eintracht Frankfurt ease past 10-man West Ham into Europa League final

Eintracht Frankfurt beat 10-man West Ham United 1-0 in their Europa League semifinal second leg on Thursday to reach their first European final in 42 years with a 3-1 aggregate victory. In front of a deafening 48,000 crowd, Rafael Borre drilled in the winner for the hosts in the 26th...
UEFA
The Associated Press

Ukraine’s Shakhtar set for valuable Champions League upgrade

GENEVA (AP) — Shakhtar Donetsk is heading directly to the next Champions League group stage after Villarreal was eliminated in the semifinals on Tuesday. Amid so much turmoil in Ukrainian soccer, the upgrade should guarantee tens of millions of euros (dollars) in Champions League prize money next season for Shakhtar, which has been touring Europe playing charity games in exile from Russia’s invasion.
UEFA
The Guardian

Mohamed Salah’s revenge talk offers insight into Liverpool’s final mindset

Managers usually dislike revenge talk, at least in public, and Jürgen Klopp was no exception the last time Liverpool prepared to meet Real Madrid in the Champions League. “We are not on a revenge tour here,” he said before last season’s quarter-final. “Sometimes it [a reunion] is close enough, like a week or two later, and then you can have these kind of emotions in you.” Or four years later, as is the case with Mohamed Salah.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Mbappe, Pickford, Guardiola, Danjuma, Traore, Nkunku

Kylian Mbappe is on the brink of signing a two-year contract extension with Paris St-Germain worth £42.5m a year, plus an £85m signing-on fee for the 23-year-old France forward. (Le Parisien - in French, subscription required) However, Mbappe's mother says her son is continuing talks about his future...
MLS
