Jeffrey Earnhardt is the son of Kerry Earnhardt, the nephew of Dale Earnhardt Jr., and, of course, the grandson of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. Like every Earnhardt before him who’s gotten behind the wheel of a stock car, Jeffrey fully embraces the impact that his late grandfather had on the sport of NASCAR. He’s honored The Intimidator’s legacy many times at Darlington Raceway, which is when NASCAR celebrates the icons of the past with a special throwback weekend.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO