ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

How to treat slightly high blood pressure

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Ogj6_0fPlDqbH00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Scientists from the American Heart Association suggest that doctors should consider prescribing medication for patients with slightly elevated blood pressure if levels do not decrease after six months of healthy lifestyle changes.

They addressed how to manage untreated, stage 1 high blood pressure—levels of 130-139/80-89 mm Hg.

The statement is published in Hypertension.

The 2017 American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Blood Pressure Management Guidelines’ recommendation for patients with stage 1 hypertension and a low (<10%) risk for having a heart attack or stroke within 10 years is to first treat with healthy lifestyle changes and then repeat the blood pressure check in six months.

The new scientific statement suggests clinicians should consider medication for patients with low ten-year risk if the blood pressure goals (<130/80 mm Hg) are not met after six months of sustained healthy lifestyle changes.

This new guidance would apply to nearly 10% of American adults with high blood pressure.

Many patients who have stage 1 high blood pressure are adults under the age of 40.

Scientists know that people with blood pressure lower than 130/80 mm Hg have fewer markers of cardiovascular risk like elevated coronary calcium, enlargement of the heart, or buildup of fatty deposits called atherosclerosis in arteries of the neck.

There is strong evidence that treating high blood pressure saves lives by reducing the risks of heart attack and stroke.

Healthy lifestyle changes to lower blood pressure include achieving ideal body weight, exercising (30 minutes on most days of moderate to vigorous physical activity, if possible), limiting dietary sodium, enhancing potassium intake, and following the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet (combination diet of fruits and vegetables with low-fat dairy products and reduced saturated fat and total fat).

In addition, patients should be recommended to limit alcohol and not smoke. These remain the cornerstone of cardiovascular disease prevention.

The team says if after six months of lifestyle changes, blood measure does not improve, clinicians should consider adding medications to control blood pressure.

That’s an important message for patients to hear as well because they should check their blood pressure regularly to monitor progress.

If they don’t achieve average daily systolic blood pressure of less than 130 mm Hg, it’s probably time to initiate a conversation with their doctor about practical next steps, which may include adding medication, to manage their blood pressure.

For people who took blood pressure-lowering medication as adolescents, there is evidence that, without intervention, these individuals are likely to develop markers of cardiovascular disease in young adulthood.

The statement suggests the original indication for beginning treatment, usually to ward off organ damage from long-term high blood pressure, should be considered in assessing the need to continue medication.

If you care about blood pressure, please read studies about gum disease that could double your risk of high blood pressure, and this diet could help reduce high blood pressure, diabetes.

For more information about blood pressure, please see recent studies about the key to detecting and treating high blood pressure, and results showing this nutrient could strongly lower high blood pressure.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicineNet.com

Can You Take Turmeric with Blood Pressure Medication?

Turmeric is a spice used in many parts of the world. It is one of the main ingredients in curry powder. Turmeric also has a long history of application in Ayurvedic medicine. Ayurveda is a practice rooted in ancient Indian medicine dating back more than 3,000 years. As with many...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What should my blood glucose level be?

Blood glucose is a sugar that the bloodstream carries to all cells in the body to supply energy. A person needs to keep blood sugar levels within a safe range to reduce the risk of diabetes and heart disease. Blood glucose monitoring measures the amount of sugar that the blood...
HEALTH
womenworking.com

Warning About Different Blood Pressures in Right and Left Arms

A significant difference in blood pressure in your right and left arm could indicate a serious health issue. According to Harvard Health, British researchers looked at results from 20 studies where blood pressure was measured in both of each participant’s arms. People with a difference of 15 points were twice as likely to have peripheral artery disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Systolic Blood Pressure#Hypertension
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Well+Good

Here’s Why Waking Up To Pee at Night Is a Health Risk—Especially for People Over 65

Occasionally waking up to pee isn't much of a concern. It could mean that you drank a lot of fluids close to your bedtime, or your body is processing alcohol after a night out, and you have more fluids to expel. However, a bladder condition called nocturia involves frequently waking up to pee throughout the night. Nocturia can be caused by factors like drinking a lot of fluids, diuretic medications, heart failure, or under-treated type 2 diabetes. Waking up to pee at night can seem like this pesky annoyance, but one seemingly simple reason experts recommend getting your nocturia under control? Waking to use the bathroom increases your risk of falling, and taking a tumble can have some severe health consequences, especially if you're over the age of 65, says Sean Ormond, MD, a dual board-certified in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Management.
HEALTH
shefinds

The One Carb No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism

In order to promote and support a healthy metabolism over 40, it’s vital to evaluate what you eat in a day and acknowledge where you can add more nutrients and ultimately, create a balanced diet. With that said, it’s equally as important to take note of what makes you feel sluggish, have less energy or causes indigestion. We checked in with health experts to learn more about one common type of carb found in many processed foods and beverages that is best to avoid for healthy aging and optimal energy. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian and Melissa Morris, ACSM-certified exercise physiologist and ISSN-certified sports nutritionist.
NUTRITION
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Good News Network

Another Reason to Drink More Water: Study Finds Hydration Can Lower Risk of Heart Failure

Staying well-hydrated may be associated with a reduced risk for developing heart failure, according to researchers at the National Institutes of Health. Their findings suggest that consuming sufficient amounts of fluids throughout life not only supports essential body functioning but may also reduce the risk of severe heart problems in the future.
HEALTH
WISH-TV

Vitamin may play key role in weight loss, new study finds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Vitamins. We need them to keep our immune system healthy and strong. One vitamin specifically may also play another role, helping people to lose weight. Researchers out of Japan found vitamin E can aid in weight loss because it contains what’s known as antioxidants. Antioxidants are...
WEIGHT LOSS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
9K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy