Norfolk, VA

Virginia Beach man, known gang member sentenced to 26 years in prison for fatally shooting man outside Norfolk restaurant

By Web Staff
 5 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. - Virginia Beach man Jermaine Antoine Tucker will serve 26 years in prison after court documents say he murdered a 46-year-old man by shooting into the man's vehicle while he attempted to drive away.

According to court documents, on December 11, 2019, Tucker and Thomas Lyn Christian Jr. were having an argument outside of the Truth Soul Food restaurant in Norfolk. Witnesses said Tucker was angry with Christian for talking to Tucker's wife.

Video surveillance at the restaurant captured the argument, as well as a friend of Christian's intervening and walking Christian to his vehicle. Christian then returned with a gun, which he pointed at Tucker; Christian's friend once again attempted to deescalate the situation by stepping between the two, walking Christian back to his vehicle and telling Christian to go home.

As Christian attempted to drive out of the parking lot, Tucker grabbed a handgun out of his vehicle and fired several rounds into Christian's car, which continued rolling across E. Princess Anne Road toward a nearby apartment building before coming to a stop.

Christian was pronounced dead at the scene.

A jury found Tucker guilty of second-degree murder and using a firearm to commit a murder. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison with 17 years suspended for the charge of second degree murder, and 3 years for the charge of using a firearm to commit a murder.

Tucker, known to be a Bounty Hunter Blood gang member, has a criminal history including a 2005 conviction for armed robbery.

“We see this too often: The presence of a gun turned an argument into a murder,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “No matter who started this argument or what happened during the argument, when Mr. Christian did the right thing and chose to leave, the argument was over. Mr. Tucker bears the blame for picking up a gun and murdering Mr. Christian. We have held Mr. Tucker accountable; he will serve 26 years in prison. But had Mr. Tucker done the right thing that night, he would be a free man, and Mr. Christian would be alive today. My heart goes out to Mr. Christian’s family on their terrible loss.”

Comments / 25

Military draft time
4d ago

Good he's locked up. Hampton Roads don't need or want gang members like LA, New York or any of them places. People want to live in areas that are free of bad people raising bad kids...

Reply
10
Neal Menace
4d ago

The victim drew a weapon 1st. I would have done the same bc he could still be a threat. could've whipped the vehicle around for a drive-by. I fear for my life. Needa good lawyer for appeal. Stand your ground all day

Reply(3)
4
