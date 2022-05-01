ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilding Legend Phil Heath Looks Massive In A Recent Workout Video

By Rajneesh Reddy
FitnessVolt.com
FitnessVolt.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bodybuilding legend Phil Heath recently shared a short workout clip. Heath is one of the greatest bodybuilders and won the prestigious Mr. Olympia title seven times in his career from 2010 to 2017. The only two bodybuilders to have more wins are Ronnie Coleman and Lee Haney (Eight Mr. Olympia wins)....

fitnessvolt.com

Comments / 0

Related
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Nick Walker Shares An Intense Off-Season Shoulders And Triceps Workout

2021 Arnold Classic winner Nick Walker recently shared a shoulders and triceps workout. Walker is one of the highly touted prospects in the Open Pro division. By winning the 2021 Arnold Classic and 2021 New York Pro within one year of earning his IFBB Pro card, Mutant has already established himself as a serious contender in the division. The New York Pro win qualified Walker for 2021 Olympia. The fifth place finish at the 2021 Olympia prompted Nick Walker to take time off and build his physique to compete against the most elite competition that the division has to offer.
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Chris Bumstead Shares A Killer Arms Workout

Classic Physique Olympia champion Chris Bumstead recently shared his favorite arms workout. Bumstead is the reigning Olympia Classic Physique champion. One of the most dominant champions in the division’s history, Bumstead has won the Olympia Classic Physique title in 2019, 2020 and 2021. He will try to make it four in a row at the 2022 Olympia that is scheduled to take place from Dec. 16th to 18th in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Chris Bumstead Performs His Off-Season Shoulder Workout For Bigger Delts

The three-time Classic Physique Olympia champion Chris Bumstead recently shared a shoulders workout. Bumstead is one of the most dominant champions in the Classic Physique division’s history and has won the title in 2019, 2020, and 2021. He will attempt to make it four in a row at the 2022 Olympia that is scheduled to take place from December 16th to 18th in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Bodybuilding#Mass#Bodybuilders#Instagram
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Sadik Hadzovik Shares A ‘Hellacious’ Shoulder Workout 6-Weeks From 2022 NY Pro

IFBB Pro bodybuilder Sadik Hadzovic recently shared his shoulders workout footage. Hadzovik last competed at the 2019 Arnold Classic and finished sixth in the Men’s Physique division. Competitive bodybuilding puts an immense stress on the athletes’ mind and body. As a result, taking some time away from the sport can be beneficial to rekindle their passion for the sport. Sadik Hadzovik took an extended break from competition after the 2019 Arnold Classic.
WORKOUTS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Honest Admission On His Relationship

Former NFL star turned college football head coach Deion Sanders has been dating the same woman for a long time. Sanders, the head coach at Jackson State, is dating business woman Tracey Edmonds. Deion and Tracey have a lot of things going on in their respective lives, but they manage...
NFL
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Continues Her Swimwear Streak in a High-Leg One-Piece

Simone Biles's swimsuit style continues to reign supreme. Just a few weeks after rocking tons of chic bikinis on vacation in Turks and Caicos, the Olympic gymnast offered another peek at her endless swimwear collection. While lounging poolside on April 7, Biles exuded spring vibes in a pastel purple one-piece by Riot Swim. The first photo of her Instagram gallery showcases some of the suit's key details: it has one shoulder strap, a trendy tie belt around the waist, and cuts super high at the hips. She also posted a second snap on Instagram to show off the back of the swimsuit, which features a sizable cutout.
CELEBRITIES
golfmagic.com

Dustin Johnson reels in TWO BIG ONES ahead of Paulina Gretzky wedding

Dustin Johnson may be one of the most successful golfers of the modern era, but he also has other passions away from the PGA Tour. Unfortunately for Johnson, he shot rounds of 72 and 71 at the RBC Heritage to miss the cut at Harbour Town. But it looks as though the disappointment didn't affect him for too long.
RELATIONSHIPS
thebrag.com

Full video of DaBaby and Wisdom fight released: “He had a legit reason for swinging”

DaBaby is once again making headlines following an alleged altercation between him and fellow rapper Wisdom that was caught on video that has since gone viral. In the video, which was uploaded by prince_mazani on Instagram, DaBaby is seen attacking Wisdom – an artist he signed to Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment – backstage during Friday night’s Spring Jam 2022 event in Columbus, South Carolina.
COLUMBUS, OH
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Does Date Night in a "Fiery" Red $40 Corset

Simone Biles is continuing her high fashion streak as her wedding to Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens quickly approaches. The Olympic champion, who has already secured her wedding dresses at Galia Lahav, stepped out for date night with Owens sporting a casual-but-chic look. Biles's outfit centered on a red strapless corset from White Fox Boutique, which currently retails for $40. She then opted for a pair of acid-wash skinny jeans and Bottega Veneta's red stretch sandals that come in a square-toe silhouette and have a 3.5-inch high heel. To round out her Bottega moment, Biles carried the brand's chain cassette leather padded bag in the same fiery colorway. Adding to the hardware was Biles's silver jewelry, including a stack of bracelets, hoop earrings, and two treasures that symbolize her love for Owens: her oval-shaped diamond engagement ring and a necklace with a cursive "J" pendant.
HOUSTON, TX
wrestlingrumors.net

Alexa Bliss Gets Married Over The Weekend

Wedding Bells are ringing! According to People magazine, Alexa Bliss married her long-time sweetheart, musician Ryan Cabrera, over the weekend. Their wedding was “very non-traditional,” “rockstar” and self-described as “the s–tshow.”. The couple was interviewed two weeks prior to their wedding; below are some...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ohmymag.co.uk

Mike Tyson: Boxer punches passenger on a plane, this is what made him snap

Mike Tyson strikes again! The former heavyweight boxer has stirred up the internet once again with his recent actions. He assaulted and punched a man on Wednesday, April 20, while on a flight to Florida, according to TMZ. The evidence of the incident was recorded on a video by another passenger who is also friends with the victim.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FitnessVolt.com

Jessica Buettner Smokes 468.5lbs Squat Then Follows it Up With 4 Reps of 405lbs Paused Squat

The 2021 IPF World Champion Jessica Buettner has set some massive goals for this season, and judging by her recent training sessions, she is on track to fulfill them. On April 7th, 2022, Jessica shared some impressive lifts from the gym on her Instagram account. She posted a 212.5 kg (468.5 lbs) squat single and performed four 183 kg (405 lbs) paused squats after.
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

FitnessVolt.com

24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to educate and inform you about the latest in professional bodybuilding, fitness and sports related content. We believe you should have the best information at your fingertips to help you reach your fitness goals and to stay up to date on everything happening in the bodybuilding, fitness and strength sports community. “Bodybuilding, Bodybuilding Events, IFBB & NPC Shows, Workouts, Nutrition, Powerlifting, Strongman, CrossFit, and MMA. We have everything you need in one place.” Here at FitnessVolt, we believe in doing what makes you the best version of yourself possible, which is why we offer so much diversity for everyone to explore and benefit from. If you have questions about a topic we haven’t covered… well, don’t be shy because we value your curiosity.

 https://fitnessvolt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy