A 30% chance of rain doesn’t mean what you think

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — After one of the coldest, wettest Aprils on record, Nutrien’s Eric Snodgrass says that will reverse beginning next week. “After we get past this weekend, the pattern opens up to a big ridge,” Snodgrass said. “It’s so funny to think by early next week we’re going to be talking about temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s and with that some dry weather coming in. I have a feeling that with planting we are going to move very very quickly just staring with early next week. So we are going to make up for some lost time, but just remember, this whole crop is going to go in in a tight window, which means its all going to go through all of the crop stages in a tight windows, which means its all going to be vulnerable at the same time. So its going to open up, but its one of those things where its going to keep the crop in a vulnerable stage going through the growing season. And that’s what it means when you lose about 4 weeks. We would have loved to have been planting about 4 weeks ago, as soon as we could there in April, but unfortunately it was just too wet, so its going to be a really compressed season. Good news is, in this part of the world we’ll get enough GDU’s but the time we get to our first frost date to not worry about the crop getting hit, but its something that for the folks to the north of us might be considering to be a source of risk this year.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO