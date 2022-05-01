Flood Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 10:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Defiance; Fulton; Williams The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Fulton OH, Williams and Defiance Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tiffin River at Stryker. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding of lowland areas around Stryker can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 10.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 11.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

