Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 10:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jackson; Kanawha; Putnam; Roane The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Kanawha County in central West Virginia Roane County in central West Virginia Southeastern Jackson County in northwestern West Virginia Northeastern Putnam County in western West Virginia * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 1033 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Nitro, Spencer, St. Albans, Sissonville, Poca, Kenna, Cross Lanes, Teays Valley, Kentuck, Harmony, Walton, Gandeeville, Liberty and Looneyville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

JACKSON COUNTY, WV ・ 58 MINUTES AGO