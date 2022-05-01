ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-01 19:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 08:33:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Linn;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 02:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL GILES...SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG AND NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain; Medina; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Medina County in northeastern Ohio Northern Summit County in northeastern Ohio Lorain County in north central Ohio * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 724 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles north of Lorain to near North Ridgeville to near New London, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Akron, Lorain, Elyria, Medina, Willowick, Vermilion, Parma, Lakewood, Cuyahoga Falls, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Kent, Solon and Avon Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Buckingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Buckingham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BUCKINGHAM COUNTY At 629 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Guinea Mills, or near Dillwyn, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Buckingham Dillwyn and Gold Hill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for east central Ohio...southwestern Pennsylvania...and northern West Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Noble; Tuscarawas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR GUERNSEY...NORTHERN MONROE...CARROLL...SOUTHEASTERN TUSCARAWAS EASTERN NOBLE...HARRISON...JEFFERSON...SOUTH CENTRAL COLUMBIANA BELMONT...WEST CENTRAL GREENE...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...OHIO MARSHALL...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 647 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Uhrichsville to 6 miles east of Caldwell, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Wheeling, Weirton, Steubenville, New Philadelphia, Moundsville, Martins Ferry, Uhrichsville, St. Clairsville, Bellaire, Barnesville, Wellsville, and Cadiz. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lawrence, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 10:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 01:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Lawrence; Randolph The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Spring River At Imboden affecting Randolph and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River At Imboden. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Lower lying cultivated farmlands and pastures flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 19.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 11.4 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Spring River Imboden 18.0 19.1 Fri 8 AM 15.0 12.9 12.1 Crested
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 15:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:35:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in St Louis MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Big River at Byrnesville. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big River at Byrnesville. * WHEN...From this afternoon to late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Cedar Hill Road at Cedar Hill and Klondike Road south of Cedar Hill begin to flood near this height. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 17.3 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg 7 am Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Big River Byrnesville 16.0 14.0 17.1 14.6 11.3 8.5 7.0
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:20:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible Flood Warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM EDT. Target Area: Morgan The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Maryland...West Virginia Potomac River at Shepherdstown affecting Jefferson, Washington and Berkeley Counties. The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in West Virginia Opequon Creek near Martinsburg affecting Jefferson and Berkeley Counties. Cacapon River near Great Cacapon affecting Morgan County. For the Potomac River...including Shepherdstown...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Cacapon River near Great Cacapon. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Kilgore Road is flooded in multiple spots. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 5.2 feet, or 3.8 feet below flood stage. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information. River Name Fld Observed Fri Fri Sat Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 2PM 8PM 2AM Stg Time Date Cacapon River Great Cacapon 9.0 5.2 Fri 9 am 5.0 5.0 5.8 10.2 2am Sun
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ozark by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 01:21:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ozark FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, and southwest Missouri, including the following counties, in central Missouri, Camden and Pulaski. In east central Missouri, Phelps. In south central Missouri, Texas. In southwest Missouri, Christian, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Laclede, Ozark, Polk, Stone, Taney, Webster and Wright. * WHEN...Until 800 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River warnings remain in effect for some areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 954 AM CDT, Ongoing flooding continues from recent heavy rainfall. While widespread rapid rises in river levels are not expected, many areas still have residual flooding with numerous road closures. - This replaces a flood warning for the same area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Rolla, Nixa, Ozark, Fort Leonard Wood, Republic, Lebanon and Branson. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
OZARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Gilmer, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 10:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Braxton; Calhoun; Clay; Gilmer; Roane THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CALHOUN...SOUTHWESTERN GILMER...SOUTHWESTERN BRAXTON...SOUTHEASTERN ROANE AND NORTHEASTERN CLAY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm and may lead to minor water problems.
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 1200 PM CDT. Target Area: Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana...Arkansas Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster Parish and Columbia County. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT TO WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill, Louisiana. * WHEN...From late Saturday night to Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 11 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...Upper Bayou Dorcheat will rise above flood stage early Sunday morning to 11.5 feet Monday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 11 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Kanawha, Putnam, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 10:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jackson; Kanawha; Putnam; Roane The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Kanawha County in central West Virginia Roane County in central West Virginia Southeastern Jackson County in northwestern West Virginia Northeastern Putnam County in western West Virginia * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 1033 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Nitro, Spencer, St. Albans, Sissonville, Poca, Kenna, Cross Lanes, Teays Valley, Kentuck, Harmony, Walton, Gandeeville, Liberty and Looneyville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Blaine, Chouteau, Hill by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 09:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Blaine; Chouteau; Hill HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Blaine, Chouteau and Hill Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Defiance, Fulton, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 10:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Defiance; Fulton; Williams The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Fulton OH, Williams and Defiance Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tiffin River at Stryker. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding of lowland areas around Stryker can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 10.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 11.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clay, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 09:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clay; Knox; Laurel; Leslie; Whitley FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in south central Kentucky, Laurel and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Clay, Knox and Leslie. * WHEN...Until 215 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1111 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Williamsburg, Barbourville, Manchester, Cranes Nest, Fletcher, Fount, Green Road, Sprule, Tedders, Jarvis, Haven, Girdler, Woollum, Gibbs, Cannon, Knoxfork, Hinkle, Blackwater, Baileys Switch and Garrich. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLAY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Kanawha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 09:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clay; Kanawha A line of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Kanawha and southwestern Clay Counties through 1115 AM EDT At 1050 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms over Coal Fork, or near Charleston, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor water problems could occur. Locations impacted include Charleston, Clendenin, Pinch, Coal Fork, Elkview, Glen and Procious. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 near mile marker 5. Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 96 and 97. West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 92 and 95. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Braxton, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis, Northwest Webster, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 09:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Braxton; Gilmer; Harrison; Lewis; Northwest Webster; Upshur Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Gilmer, Lewis, Braxton, southwestern Upshur, north central Webster and south central Harrison Counties through 1130 AM EDT At 1058 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Glenville to near Gassaway to 7 miles northwest of Birch River. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Minor water problems could be possible. Locations impacted include Weston, Glenville, Sutton, Gassaway, Jackson Mill, Stonewall Jackson, Holly River State Park, Rock Cave, Cedar Creek State Park, West Milford, Burnsville, Jane Lew, Flatwoods, Sand Fork, Shock, Eden, Rosedale, Cleveland, Little Birch and Alum Bridge. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 47 and 107. Route 19 between mile markers 65 and 68. Route 33 between mile markers 1 and 4. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, Magoffin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 09:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Breathitt; Clay; Floyd; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Leslie; Magoffin; Owsley; Perry; Whitley FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in south central Kentucky, Laurel and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Knox, Leslie, Magoffin, Owsley and Perry. * WHEN...Until 145 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1035 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Williamsburg, Hazard, Barbourville, Manchester, Hindman, Hyden, Estill, Pippa Passes, Wayland, Vicco, Buckhorn, Bobs Fork, Bear Branch, Big Creek, Sizerock, Jacks Creek, Marcum, Hosea, Panco and Thousandsticks. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY

