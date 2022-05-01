ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Cooper by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-01 09:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 02:41:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cooper The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River near...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 02:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain; Medina; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Medina County in northeastern Ohio Northern Summit County in northeastern Ohio Lorain County in north central Ohio * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 724 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles north of Lorain to near North Ridgeville to near New London, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Akron, Lorain, Elyria, Medina, Willowick, Vermilion, Parma, Lakewood, Cuyahoga Falls, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Kent, Solon and Avon Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Buckingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Buckingham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BUCKINGHAM COUNTY At 629 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Guinea Mills, or near Dillwyn, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Buckingham Dillwyn and Gold Hill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for east central Ohio...southwestern Pennsylvania...and northern West Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Noble; Tuscarawas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR GUERNSEY...NORTHERN MONROE...CARROLL...SOUTHEASTERN TUSCARAWAS EASTERN NOBLE...HARRISON...JEFFERSON...SOUTH CENTRAL COLUMBIANA BELMONT...WEST CENTRAL GREENE...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...OHIO MARSHALL...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 647 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Uhrichsville to 6 miles east of Caldwell, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Wheeling, Weirton, Steubenville, New Philadelphia, Moundsville, Martins Ferry, Uhrichsville, St. Clairsville, Bellaire, Barnesville, Wellsville, and Cadiz. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Allegheny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 11:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. PAC003-070315- /O.NEW.KPBZ.FL.Y.0008.220506T1505Z-220510T1800Z/ /PTTP1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 1105 AM EDT Fri May 6 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Ohio River at Pittsburgh. * WHEN...From this morning to early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flow onto the Monongahela Parking Wharf. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flow onto the North Shore riverwalk between the stadiums. At 19.5 feet, The Monongahela Parking Wharf is completely flooded. At 20.0 feet, Water is up to one foot deep in the lower areas of the North Shore Riverwalk. At 22.0 feet, The Tenth Street Bypass floods. At 23.0 feet, Clemente Park is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 16.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.1 feet Sunday morning. - Action stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Allegheny The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Ohio River At Pittsburgh affecting Allegheny County.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Clay, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 09:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calhoun; Clay; Gilmer THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CALHOUN...SOUTHWESTERN GILMER...SOUTHWESTERN BRAXTON...SOUTHEASTERN ROANE AND NORTHEASTERN CLAY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm and may lead to minor water problems.
CALHOUN COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Macon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 10:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Macon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Rabun and central Macon Counties through 1115 AM EDT At 1043 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of Clayton, or 9 miles west of Dillard, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Franklin, Dillard, Ellijay, Burningtown, Otto, Rainbow Springs, Cullasaja, Cowee and Wayah Bald. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MACON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 02:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible Flood Warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/washington or www.weather.gov/baltimore. The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM EDT. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Maryland...West Virginia Potomac River at Shepherdstown affecting Jefferson, Washington and Berkeley Counties. The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in West Virginia Opequon Creek near Martinsburg affecting Jefferson and Berkeley Counties. Cacapon River near Great Cacapon affecting Morgan County. For the Potomac River...including Shepherdstown...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Potomac River at Shepherdstown. * WHEN...From late Saturday night until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water covers the pedestrian bridge adjacent to the Shepherdstown boat ramp. Significant portions of the C&O Canal towpath are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 6.8 feet, or 8.2 feet below flood stage. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information. River Name Fld Observed Fri Fri Fri Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time 8AM 2PM 8PM Stg Time Date Potomac River Shepherdstown 15.0 7.1 Fri 2 am 6.6 6.0 5.7 15.6 Sun 8 am
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Gilmer, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 10:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Braxton; Calhoun; Clay; Gilmer; Roane THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CALHOUN...SOUTHWESTERN GILMER...SOUTHWESTERN BRAXTON...SOUTHEASTERN ROANE AND NORTHEASTERN CLAY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm and may lead to minor water problems.
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Blaine, Chouteau, Hill by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 09:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Blaine; Chouteau; Hill HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Blaine, Chouteau and Hill Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Putnam, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 11:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cabell; Kanawha; Lincoln; Putnam; Roane The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Cabell County in central West Virginia Northern Kanawha County in central West Virginia Northeastern Lincoln County in central West Virginia South Central Roane County in central West Virginia Southwestern Putnam County in western West Virginia * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 1105 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Charleston, Jefferson, South Charleston, St. Albans, Dunbar, Hurricane, Clendenin, Institute, Coal Fork, Pinch, Elkview, Tornado, Alum Creek, Teays Valley, Culloden, Amma, Sod and Left Hand. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
CABELL COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Arkansas, Desha, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 09:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Desha; Lincoln The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Pendleton affecting Desha, Lincoln and Arkansas Counties. Arkansas River At Pine Bluff affecting Lincoln and Jefferson Counties. Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater affecting Faulkner and Perry Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Arkansas River At Pendleton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 31.0 feet, Residences inside the levee just upstream of the Pendleton Bridge are affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 28.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.9 feet early Tuesday afternoon. - Action stage is 30.0 feet. - Flood stage is 31.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Crest Time Date Arkansas River Pendleton 31.0 28.8 Fri 9 AM 29.1 29.6 30.2 30.9 1 PM 5/10
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Braxton, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis, Northwest Webster, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 09:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Braxton; Gilmer; Harrison; Lewis; Northwest Webster; Upshur Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Gilmer, Lewis, Braxton, southwestern Upshur, north central Webster and south central Harrison Counties through 1130 AM EDT At 1058 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Glenville to near Gassaway to 7 miles northwest of Birch River. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Minor water problems could be possible. Locations impacted include Weston, Glenville, Sutton, Gassaway, Jackson Mill, Stonewall Jackson, Holly River State Park, Rock Cave, Cedar Creek State Park, West Milford, Burnsville, Jane Lew, Flatwoods, Sand Fork, Shock, Eden, Rosedale, Cleveland, Little Birch and Alum Bridge. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 47 and 107. Route 19 between mile markers 65 and 68. Route 33 between mile markers 1 and 4. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Kanawha, Northwest Fayette, Northwest Nicholas, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 09:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clay; Kanawha; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Roane Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Nicholas, northeastern Kanawha, southeastern Roane, Clay and north central Fayette Counties through 1145 AM EDT At 1115 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms near Glen, or 13 miles southwest of Clay, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor water problems could be possible. Locations impacted include Clay, Clendenin, Cedar Grove, East Bank, Glasgow, Pratt, Glen, Wallback, Pinch, Elkview, Handley, Bickmore, Procious, Swiss, Indore, Bentree, Drennan, Ivydale and Pond Gap. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 13 and 20, and between mile markers 33 and 34. West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 81 and 85. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, Magoffin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 09:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Breathitt; Clay; Floyd; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Leslie; Magoffin; Owsley; Perry; Whitley FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in south central Kentucky, Laurel and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Knox, Leslie, Magoffin, Owsley and Perry. * WHEN...Until 145 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1035 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Williamsburg, Hazard, Barbourville, Manchester, Hindman, Hyden, Estill, Pippa Passes, Wayland, Vicco, Buckhorn, Bobs Fork, Bear Branch, Big Creek, Sizerock, Jacks Creek, Marcum, Hosea, Panco and Thousandsticks. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY

