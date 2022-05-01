ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers' Kole Calhoun: Dropped from leadoff

 5 days ago

Calhoun batted fifth and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's 3-1 win over Atlanta. Prior to Saturday's game, Calhoun...

CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Getting breather Wednesday

Walker is not in Wednesday's lineup for the series finale against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Walker will rest Wednesday after starting each of the Diamondbacks' last four games, launching three home runs and driving in four over that stretch. Seth Beer will take over at first base and bat fourth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Clubs game-winning homer

Smith went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Marlins. The 26-year-old delivered a solo homer during Tuesday's win over Miami, and he came through again Wednesday in the clutch with a two-run shot in the top of the ninth inning. Smith didn't homer through his first 18 games of the season, but he's 6-for-21 with three home runs and seven RBI across his past six contests.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Tommy Nance: Recalled by Marlins

Nance was recalled by the Marlins on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nance began the season in the minors and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings over three appearances (one start). The right-hander made 27 relief appearances for the Cubs last year and will now provide bullpen assistance for Miami.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Four-game starting run ends

Luplow is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Since returning from the injured list April 25, Luplow has made a strong push for a near-everyday role. He's appeared in eight of Arizona's nine games since being activated, starting five times while going 5-for-21 with two home runs, two walks, five RBI, four runs and a stolen base. Arizona likely envisioned the righty-hitting Luplow filling the short side of a platoon in the outfield, but the ongoing struggles of designated hitter Seth Beer and first baseman Christian Walker have allowed Luplow to push for more work against right-handed pitching.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Nick Pratto: Lands on injured list

Pratto (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list by Triple-A Omaha on Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. There was no specific reason reported for Pratto landing on the injured list, though he was hit in the head by a pitch Wednesday and immediately removed from the game. The timing of the incident is unfortunate, as Pratto was in the midst of a four-game hitting streak while going for 8-for-16 with a double and two home runs. Assuming the injury isn't a long-term concern, Pratto should have the chance to make his big-league debut this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mets' Trevor May: Faces extended absence

May (triceps) was diagnosed Wednesday with a stress reaction on the lower portion of his humerus and will be shut down from throwing for at least four weeks, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. May's triceps injury first surfaced during an April 11 appearance against the Phillies, but he missed only...
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Lands on IL

Garrett has been placed on the 7-day injured list with Triple-A Jacksonville due to an impingement in his left shoulder, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports. The southpaw last pitched for Jacksonville on April 26 and struck out seven batters over five strong innings, but the issue apparently cropped up after the start. The 24-year-old's injury could cost him another chance at proving himself in the Miami rotation, as top prospect Max Meyer is now in line to get the next opportunity if it arises while Garrett is sidelined.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Shaky in Game 1 loss

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots en route to a 4-0 defeat in Monday's Game 1 versus St. Louis. Fleury was generally excellent against the Blues' first shot, but he continually gave up juicy rebounds which was a major contributing factor to the game's lopsided final score. It wouldn't be surprising to see Cam Talbot get the nod for Wednesday's Game 2 against St. Louis.
NHL
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Placed on 10-day IL

Santana was placed on the 10-day injured list with right ankle bursitis Wednesday, retroactive to May 3. Santana was slated to miss a second consecutive game Wednesday after being scratched from Tuesday's lineup, and he'll get additional time to recover since he's dealing with some inflammation. Hunter Dozier and Ryan O'Hearn should see increased playing time at first base, while Emmanuel Rivera was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Debuting as designated hitter

Melendez will make his major-league debut Tuesday against the Cardinals, batting seventh while serving as the designated hitter, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Melendez didn't get off to a great start this season, hitting .167/.286/.295 in 21 games for Triple-A Omaha, but his bat is supposed to be what carries his profile, as he hit .288/.386/.625 with 41 homers across the two highest levels of the minors last season. That should earn him some starts as the designated hitter, but he could also see time behind the plate when Salvador Perez fills the DH spot.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Records three hits Thursday

Cabrera went 3-for-4 in Thursday's loss to the Astros. The three hits are nice, and Cabrera is batting a solid .284 this season, though he's not producing a ton of extra-base hits or counting stats. The veteran had three singles Thursday, giving him 18 for the season versus only two doubles and a single home run. As a result, Cabrera has just seven runs and seven RBI across 21 games. It's good that he's healthy and making regular contact, but the 39-year-old isn't doing much else for fantasy managers.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jacob Nottingham: Back in action

Nottingham (undisclosed) returned from the injured list Wednesday, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout versus Triple-A Nashville. Nottingham should return to a fairly regular role for Triple-A Norfolk going forward. Beau Taylor (undisclosed) went on the injured list in a corresponding move.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Brewers' Christian Yelich: Homers, steals base Thursday

Yelich went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional RBI, an additional run scored and a stolen base during Thursday's 10-5 win over the Reds. After the Reds scored three in the top of the first, Luis Urias and Yelich went back-to-back to open the bottom half of the inning to get Milwaukee back in the game. In the second inning, the lefty slugger rocketed an RBI double down the right-field line to give the Brewers a 4-3 lead. Over his last six games, Yelich has come alive with three home runs, eight RBI and eight runs scored.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Being evaluated for injury

Wilson (undisclosed) is under evaluation for an injury he sustained in the first period of Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Panthers, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Wilson scored a power-play goal early on, but he was hurt on his third shift. The Capitals provided no other details on the physical winger's status. More information could surface prior to Game 2 on Thursday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Game-time call

Leddy (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Wild, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Leddy was excellent in Game 1, as he was a major part of shutting down Minnesota's top line, so it'd be a major loss for St. Louis if he's unable to go Wednesday. Check back for confirmation on his status once the Blues take the ice for pregame warmups.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Not starting Thursday

Kelenic is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays. Kelenic started the past four games and will take a seat after going 0-for-10 with two walks and three strikeouts during that stretch. Dylan Moore will start in right field against Tampa Bay lefty Shane McClanahan.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Set to begin rehab assignment

Lewis (knee) will report to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment. Lewis' scheduled appearance for Tacoma on Tuesday will mark his first game action in affiliated ball since late May of last season, when he developed a right knee injury that was later revealed to be a torn meniscus. He underwent surgery soon after and was expected to make a late-season return, but he suffered a setback in his recovery that prompted the Mariners to take a cautious approach with bringing him back to begin the 2022 campaign. Lewis has since appeared in games at extended spring training without any discomfort in his knee, so he'll now move on to Tacoma for rehab games in what marks the final step of his lengthy recovery process. Once activated from the 10-day injured list, Lewis could challenge the struggling Jarred Kelenic for an everyday role in the Seattle outfield.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Diagnosed with sore groin

The Astros announced that Altuve was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mariners in the top of the fifth inning with right groin soreness, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. He went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs before departing. The injury occurred when Altuve fouled a ball...
HOUSTON, TX

