Rangers' Kole Calhoun: Dropped from leadoff

Lewis (knee) will report to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment. Lewis' scheduled appearance for Tacoma on Tuesday will mark his first game action in affiliated ball since late May of last season, when he developed a right knee injury that was later revealed to be a torn meniscus. He underwent surgery soon after and was expected to make a late-season return, but he suffered a setback in his recovery that prompted the Mariners to take a cautious approach with bringing him back to begin the 2022 campaign. Lewis has since appeared in games at extended spring training without any discomfort in his knee, so he'll now move on to Tacoma for rehab games in what marks the final step of his lengthy recovery process. Once activated from the 10-day injured list, Lewis could challenge the struggling Jarred Kelenic for an everyday role in the Seattle outfield.

