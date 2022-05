Calhoun Journal

May 1, 2022

Local Events

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 4pm watch the Annual Miss White Plains Beauty Pageant. This event is by White Plains Blue Brigade Band and held at the White Plains Middle School. Who will wear the crown and win the first ever $1,000 scholarship as the new Miss White Plains High School?

For more information, please contact the organizers.

