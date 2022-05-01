Oprah Winfrey on racial health disparities in America

Speaking to BBC News, Davis said, responding to criticism of her portrayal of Michelle Obama, it is "incredibly hurtful when people say negative things about your work." Criticism, she acknowledged, was an "occupational hazard" of acting. "How do you move on from the hurt, from failure?" she asked. "But you have to. Not everything is going to be an awards-worthy performance." Davis added: Critics absolutely serve no purpose. And I'm not saying that to be nasty either. They always feel like they're telling you something that you don't know. Somehow that you're living a life that you're surrounded by people who lie to you and 'I'm going to be the person that leans in and tells you the truth. So it gives them an opportunity to be cruel to you."

