BLOUNTVILLE – Linda Gail Way, 76 of Blountville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 2, 2022 at her home. She was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County and a member of Cornerstone Fellowship Church. She was a loving mom, mamaw, granny and friend. Linda was a homemaker and cleaned houses for 35 years. She enjoyed laughing, having a good time with others and was loved by all who knew her.

BLOUNTVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO