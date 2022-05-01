The Return of the Run: 46th Annual Bloomsday Run kicks off today!

Tonight across the Inland Northwest we will see mostly cloudy conditions with the overnight low in Spokane dropping to around 43 degrees. Winds are expected to be relatively calm overnight as well with a southwest wind 5-7 mph. However, we do have changes on the way to start the work week. Across Spokane and Coeur d'Alene, it will be cloudy with a high near 62. We will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Chances for thunderstorms increase as we look south toward the Palouse and Central Idaho. Winds are also expected to be gusty with gusts in Spokane ranging from 25 to 40 mph. The chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue through Monday night with the addition of fog overnight around 11 p.m. Monday's overnight low will drop to around 42 degrees.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO