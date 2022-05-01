ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Return of the Run: 46th Annual Bloomsday Run kicks off today!

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. - It's the Return of the...

First look: Bloomsday 2022 finisher shirt

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the most anticipated traditions with any Bloomsday run is the finisher shirt. The design is kept secret up until race day and only people who complete the run get the shirt. Race organizers unveiled the 2022 design shortly after the Bloomsday race began. This...
Bloomsday 2022: Watch Live race updates

SPOKANE, Wash. — 9:45 a.m. Update:. Bloomsday has posted the unofficial results for the top runners in the race. We are getting our first look at the 2022 Bloomsday finisher shirt. This year's shirt is red with a big 2022 and the word "Bloomsday." Underneath it says "Spokane, WA"...
Salmon Orca Project coming to Spokane later this month

LAPWAI, ID. — The Salmon Orca Project will have its third installment of the Salmon Orca Summit later this month. Pacific Northwest Tribes will host, “Life After the Dams: A Vision for the Columbia Basin & Lower Snake River,” to talk about how to move forward with dams in the Spokane area. The two previous installments saw tribal leaders, advocates and community members discuss how to proceed in life without dams on the Snake River.
Calm Conditions Last Through Sunday Night

Tonight across the Inland Northwest we will see mostly cloudy conditions with the overnight low in Spokane dropping to around 43 degrees. Winds are expected to be relatively calm overnight as well with a southwest wind 5-7 mph. However, we do have changes on the way to start the work week. Across Spokane and Coeur d'Alene, it will be cloudy with a high near 62. We will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Chances for thunderstorms increase as we look south toward the Palouse and Central Idaho. Winds are also expected to be gusty with gusts in Spokane ranging from 25 to 40 mph. The chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue through Monday night with the addition of fog overnight around 11 p.m. Monday's overnight low will drop to around 42 degrees.
People's Convoy rally Wednesday in Post Falls

The People’s Convoy is on the move again, traveling from the West to Washington, D.C. The group of truckers arrived Sunday night in North Idaho and according to thepeoplesconvoy.org and the official People’s Convoy Facebook page, they are staging at Stateline Speedway in Post Falls. “We will have...
