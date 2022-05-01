Kelly's Korner: GAFB was more than planes

Taro Shimomura, 99, of Rome, NY, died peacefully on April 22, 2022. He was born February 13,1923, in Natividad, CA, the son of Shungo and Umeko Shimomura, and one of eight children. He grew up working on a farm in Spreckels, CA, where one thing he accomplished was raising prize winning pigs. While in school, he excelled in judo. Shortly after graduating high school, he finished one semester at Salinas Junior College, and that was followed shortly by the United States entering WW II. He was relocated with the family to the Poston Internment Camp in Arizona. He served in the US Army from 1944 to 1946 and served as a translator in the Military Intelligence Service in the Pacific Theater and was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. After the war, Taro returned to the United States and moved to Princeton, NJ, to join his family, He received a certificate in electronics in 1950 and an Associates degree in 1951 from Temple University. While there he worked for his room and board while staying at the home of the Dallas family in Chestnut Hill. On May 23, 1953 Taro was married to Eileen Endo in Philadelphia, PA. She died after a prolonged illness on May 24, 2000. Taro was employed in a variety of roles as an electric technician in central New York State until his retirement in 1995.

