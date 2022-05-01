ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Never Do These 7 Things While Shopping In New York

By Dave Fields
104.5 The Team
104.5 The Team
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This weekend as you head out to pick up the latest round of groceries or a new pair of sneakers, there are some things you shouldn't do while out and about. Here are 7 things you should never do when you are shopping in New York. 1. Talk On...

1045theteam.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 The Team

10 Things Upstate New Yorkers Argue About All the Time! Who’s Right?

WE can say it, but don't you dare talk that smack if you're NOT from Upstate!. Upstate New York life is good, but ask anyone who lives here and they'll tell you it's far from perfect. While most of us share in our love for the change of seasons, certain foods, topography, and gifts that are unique to our area, there are plenty of things we don't agree on.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#7 Things#Shoplift Stealing
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Distractify

Internet Urges Woman to Ditch Friend Who Brought Along No Money for Vacation

Going on vacation can get really pricey, really fast. Now if you're someone with a salary that allows you to not only live and save comfortably and you don't have a side or weekend hustle to pull in some extra cash, then the idea of a vacation for a few days doesn't really hurt your wallet. You're getting paid what you get paid and you've got days off that you can use to have some time to yourself and your family/loved ones.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
104.5 The Team

Mothers Day Flowers? Here Are the Top 10 Capital Region Florists! Ranked!

I could not have asked for a better mom. If you feel the same about your mother do NOT forget that Mother's Day is Sunday May 8th!. Mom's love flowers so let me help point you in the right direction. I have taken Facebook comments and Yelp reviews and put together some of the finest florists in the Capital Region. If mom lives out of state, have them delivered. If she is local, bring them to her. She would love to see you.
LIFESTYLE
104.5 The Team

Take a Walk In the Park at These Best New York Sculpture Gardens

If you go to visit one of Upstate New York's famous sculpture gardens, one thing is for sure. You are going to find yourself in a pretty spectacular setting. The sculpture gardens and art parks on this list, for the most part, can be found on hilltops in small communities throughout the upstate region. Most are non-profits, and all of them offer surprises along your journey. Many of America's most famous sculptors ar represented here in the fields and meadows of Upstate New York, including Henry Moore, Louise Nevelson, and even Maya Lin who created the unforgettable Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy