Shots Fired During Street Fight in Lucasville

Scioto County Sheriff’s Deputies investigated reports of shots fired at a melee in Lucasville.

A resident contacted deputies at 9 pm to report hearing three loud gunshots. He also told officers there were people fighting in the street on Clay Drive.

However, by the time an officer arrived on the scene, the brawlers had already left the scene.

A deputy reported finding bullets on the ground.

The officer attempted to speak to the people allegedly involved in the altercation at their trailer home, but they did not come to the door.