ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucasville, OH

Shots Fired During Street Fight in Lucasville

By Cyn Mackley
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qaGgH_0fPl6Hmq00

Scioto County Sheriff’s Deputies investigated reports of shots fired at a melee in Lucasville.

A resident contacted deputies at 9 pm to report hearing three loud gunshots. He also told officers there were people fighting in the street on Clay Drive.

However, by the time an officer arrived on the scene, the brawlers had already left the scene.

A deputy reported finding bullets on the ground.

The officer attempted to speak to the people allegedly involved in the altercation at their trailer home, but they did not come to the door.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lucasville, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Lucasville, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Scioto County, OH
Scioto County, OH
Crime & Safety
WSAZ

Woman charged with child neglect

ST. ALBANS W.Va. (WSAZ) - The man involved in the overdose has been arrested according to St. Albans Police. Police said Caleb Moore of St. Albans was arrested Sunday morning for child neglect after overdosing in the car with a woman and her 4-month-old daughter. The incident happened near Roadside...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
Bluegrass Live

Two Kentucky children stabbed to death, police say

Two children in central Kentucky were killed and one person has been charged with murder, police said Tuesday. Officers responded to a report Monday evening of an injured person and arrived to find three injured people, who were taken to a local hospital, a statement from the Lexington Police Department said.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melee
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WDTN

Ohio doctor back in jail on weapons charge

Ali Kooshkabadi, 39, was booked into jail Wednesday on a charge of weapons under disability. He was charged under a provision in the Ohio Revised Code that prohibits people who have mental health concerns from having access to a firearm.
CANFIELD, OH
WSAZ

Teen dies from injuries sustained in crash

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - UPDATE: Sheriff Bivens confirms the victim passed away Saturday afternoon from injuries sustained in the crash. ORIGINAL: Officials are investigating a head-on-collision Thursday evening that sent a Garrison teen to a trauma center. Sheriff Johnny Bivens said the incident happened shortly after 8:00 p.m. on...
LEWIS COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWK 13 News

Skull found in KY in 2020 identified as missing OH man

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) -The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says human remains found in 2020 have been identified as a missing Ohio man. According to the JCSO, Johnson County Coroner, J.R. Frisby announced that a skull found in Johnson County on June 7, 2020 belonged to Ricky D. Boyd of South Point, Ohio. Boyd was […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Body found wrapped in carpet outside hospital; two charged

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A body was discovered wrapped in carpet, inside of a vehicle, parked outside of a hospital in Huntington Tuesday morning. The call came in Tuesday, May 3 around 6:15 a.m. According to the Cabell County Sheriff, the sheriff’s office was dispatched to St. Mary’s Medical Center...
HUNTINGTON, WV
SCDNReports

Woman Strips Down on Kenwood Drive

A woman caused quite a commotion on Kenwood Drive just after 11 am. The caller reported a woman was screaming and taking her clothes off and on. When officers arrived at the scene, they observed that the woman was acting abnormally. She was unable to tell officers the month, year,...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man WANTED in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Department of Corrections and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for violating parole. They say that Jesse Lee Rufty has an active capias for his arrest issued by the Circuit Court of Kanawha County. Mr. Rufty’s original offenses were conspiracy […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Man in West Virginia cited for catching too many fish

The West Virginia Natural Resources Police received a complaint from Putnam county 911 that there was a man that had caught over his limit of bass. On April 17 around 10:30 am officers responded to Winfield Locks on the Kanawha River and say the man was taking bass to his truck and continued to fish. […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
SCDNReports

Indiana Women Busted with Hidden Drugs

Indiana Women Busted with Hidden DrugsIndiana State Police. Indiana State Police Trooper Gerald Stump was patrolling in the area of South 8th Street and Putnam Avenue when he stopped a passenger vehicle for expired plates. The driver was identified as Jennifer L. Hinote, age 40, of Terre Haute, Indiana. During the course of the traffic stop, Trooper Stump observed criminal indicators and requested a canine.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
127K+
Followers
5K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy