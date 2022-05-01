ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitals Recall Zach Fucale from Hershey

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have recalled goaltender Zach Fucale from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Fucale, 26, posted a record of 1-1-1 with one shutout, a 1.75 goals-against average and a .924 save...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Lafleur remembered for 'deep humanity' at funeral for Canadiens legend

MONTREAL -- Guy Lafleur was remembered by his peers, praised by politicians and loved by the people who witnessed, or watched or heard broadcasts of, his funeral Mass held Tuesday. The Montreal Canadiens legend died of cancer at the age of 70 on April 22. "His impact touched three generations...
NHL
NHL

Yeo fired as coach of Flyers, was 17-36-7 after replacing Vigneault

Philadelphia missed playoffs for second straight season. Mike Yeo was fired as coach of the Philadelphia Flyers. "I met with Mike yesterday and I advised him he won't be our head coach for next season," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said Tuesday. "We dealt Mike a really tough hand. He's a good coach. I thought he did a really good job under the circumstances. He kept our players competing and playing hard to the end."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Turner Sports prepared for their first Stanley Cup Playoffs

Liam McHugh is familiar with the rigors of hosting studio shows during the Stanley Cup playoffs, especially those nights when games go to the multiple overtimes on the West Coast. McHugh is in for some relief this season. With Turner Sports and ESPN picking up the playoffs after 16 years,...
NHL
NHL

Domingue robs Zibanejad

NHL
State
Washington State
NHL

Oilers' special teams come up big in Game 2, help even series vs. Kings

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers really had no other option but to find a way to win Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. They found that solution with superior special teams. The Oilers had a power-play goal from center Leon Draisaitl...
NHL
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from leveling the series in Toronto

That felt much more like Lightning hockey. The Tampa Bay Lightning evened their first-round series with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night with a big 5-3 road win at Scotiabank Arena. The Lightning improved to 16-0 in games following a loss over the last three postseasons. The big guns...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

They Said It: Top Quotes from the Preds Ahead of Game 1 in Colorado

Ekholm, Hynes Talk Game 1 Following Morning Skate in Denver. The 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs have arrived. In just a few short hours, the puck will drop for Game 1 between the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche in Denver to start what could end up being a remarkable two-month journey.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Fletcher Presser: 5 Takeaways

Philadelphia Flyers General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Chuck Fletcher met with the local media on Tuesday to discuss the team's highly disappointing 2021-22 season and outlook heading into the offseason. Here are five key takeaway themes that Fletcher emphasized during the press conference. 1. Search for a new...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Person
Brian Maclellan
Person
Pheonix Copley
NHL

Flyers add Sami Kapanen, Kyle Shero to Hockey Operations Staff

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have named Sami Kapanen as European Player Development & Pro Scout and Kyle Shero as Amateur Scout, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Kapanen, 48 (6/14/1973), joins the Flyers hockey operations staff after spending several seasons with KalPa in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

CBJ Foundation donates $250,000 to Whitehall's new street hockey rink

The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation announced tonight that it is donating $250,000 to the City of Whitehall to fund the build of a community street hockey rink. The announcement was made during the Foundation's annual fundraising event, The CannonBall. The project is set to break ground in early-summer and is expected to be complete by fall.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

3 Keys: Stars at Flames, Game 1 of Western First Round

Oettinger making first playoff start for Dallas; top line's play key for Calgary. The Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars will play each other for the second time in the past three postseasons when they begin their Western Conference First Round series with Game 1 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday. The...
NHL
NHL

Flames road sign reminds drivers to stay safe, makes Lucic laugh

CALGARY, Alberta - It's all about safety on the road, and what better way to get drivers' attention in Calgary than to make reference to Flames forward Milan Lucic?. A sign saying, "If you shoulder check, so will Lucic! Go Flames!" was posted to Instagram by Brooklyn LaBrosse, a 25-year-old lifelong fan, prior to the Flames defeating the Dallas Stars 1-0 in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday.
NHL
#The Washington Capitals#The Detroit Red Wings#The Minnesota Wild
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Maple Leafs overcome obstacles to take Game 1

Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily in-depth look at the 2022 NHL postseason. There are four playoff games scheduled for Tuesday, the second day of the postseason. What we learned. Maple Leafs overcame early obstacles. Could the Maple Leafs finally have discovered the mental strength to overcome...
NHL
NHL

Ullmark to start in goal for Bruins in Game 2 against Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Linus Ullmark will make his second straight start for the Boston Bruins against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round at PNC Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360, TVAS2, BSSO, NESN). The decision to stay with the 28-year-old goalie comes...
NHL
NHL

Predators were 'a little paralyzed' in Game 1 loss to Avalanche

DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche are good. They're so good that, back on March 15, Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter said he wouldn't want to be the wild-card team playing them in the first round because it would be "a waste of eight days." But that's not the only reason...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

'NEW GAME, NEW STORYLINE'

Traffic can be the bane of our existence. Unless, of course, you're commuting to your first-ever playoff game in front of the C of Red, and are greeted with a swath of decked-out partygoers en route. THEN you're OK with it. "It was a stressful drive," Dillon Dube said of...
NHL
NHL

Buffalo Sabres May 2022 Teacher of the Month

I’ve been teaching fifth grade for 23 years. I decided to become a teacher because of my experience working at a preschool in college and to honor my grandmother who was also a teacher for many years. What I love most about teaching is working students and helping them reach those aha moments. Nothing gives me the same kind of joy as when I see the look in a student’s eyes the moment they truly understand something. I’ve also been involved with the Boy Scouts of America for over ten years which is as rewarding as teaching.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Moose begin Calder Cup Playoffs against Milwaukee

680 CJOB's Jamie Thomas has his eye on four Jets prospects. The Manitoba Moose begin their pursuit of the Calder Cup when they kick off the 2022 playoffs tonight in Milwaukee. The series is a best-of-five with the first two games in Milwaukee and games three, four and five being held in Winnipeg at Canada Life Centre.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NHL

Kochetkov helps Hurricanes top Bruins in Game 2, extend series lead

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Pyotr Kochetkov made 30 saves in relief in his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Boston Bruins 5-2 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round at PNC Arena on Wednesday. The Hurricanes lead the series 2-0. Game 3 is at Boston...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Morin Motivated to Remain in Hockey

He didn't get to do it nearly as many years or for as many games as he hoped, but Samuel Morin is grateful that he fulfilled his lifelong dream of playing in the National Hockey League. It took a little time to process the grief of realizing that his active playing career was over at age 26 due to a series of serious knee injuries that included two right ACL tears and a torn meniscus.
NHL

