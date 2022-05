Tuesday night marked another frustrating outing for Matt Barnes. Barnes, a 2021 All-Star who fell apart over the second half of last season, was called on for the 10th inning after Jake Diekman blew a save opportunity in the ninth at Fenway Park. After retiring the first two Angels hitters he faced, the Red Sox right-hander surrendered a two-run home run, a single and a walk before manager Alex Cora pulled him from the ballgame. Barnes (four runs allowed in 2/3 innings) ultimately was saddled with the loss in Boston’s 10-5 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO