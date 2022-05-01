ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

A 30% chance of rain doesn’t mean what you think

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gVFmC_0fPl4GyX00

(NEXSTAR) – You turn on the local news in the morning or open your phone’s weather app and you see there’s a 30% chance of rain in the forecast.

You (quite reasonably) take that to mean there’s a 30% probability it will rain where you live and a 70% probability it won’t rain. Right?

Wrong. It also doesn’t mean it will rain 30% of the day.

The percent chance of rain (or snow or thunderstorms) is called the “Probability of Precipitation,” or PoP. The figure refers to the chance that the forecast area will see at least 0.01 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service .

What is the infmous San Angelo Bubble?

Here’s where things get even more complicated: What is the forecast area? That depends on where you’re getting your weather from.

As Nexstar’s KXAN explains, some meteorologists are giving out rain chances for a large area. KXAN is based in Austin, Texas, but covers weather across 15 counties. Just saying there’s a 50% chance of rain in their viewing area could mean some people see a lot of rain while other people three counties over see nothing. It could also mean everyone sees a little rain.

That’s why meteorologists will get more specific and give you information beyond just the top-line rain chance. KNWA in Arkansas breaks down its viewing area into ten blocks. From there, the meteorologist looks at weather models and determines how confident they are a block will see precipitation.

These US cities are warming fastest

The meteorologist uses that data to do some math: (how confident they are there will be precipitation) X (the area they believe will see precipitation) = PoP (probability of precipitation) a.k.a. percent rain chance.

Say the models show 50% confidence there will be rain over 50% of the area. That would be 0.5 X 0.5, which leaves us with 0.25, a 25% chance of rain.

Bear with us for one more example:

Say there’s 100% confidence there will be rain, but it’s only for 80% of the area. That’s 1 X 0.8, which is an 80% chance of rain.

You see an 80% chance of rain in your weather app, and you think, “It’s almost certainly going to rain today!” But what if you live outside that 80% rain area? You may end up seeing no rain at all, but the forecast was still accurate.

And remember, even when you understand what the rain chance means, it doesn’t tell you two key pieces of information: how long it’s going to rain and how much rain in total will fall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Funeral arrangements announced for Belton High School student

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Funeral arrangements for the Belton High School student who was fatally stabbed have been arranged. Jose “Joe” Ramirez passed away at the age of 18 on Wednesday. Funeral arrangements are being done by Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton, located at 5431 West U.S. Highway 190. According to […]
BELTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Brady shooter charged with attempted capital murder

BRADY, Texas — A man who was arrested for shooting a Brady police officer now faces attempted murder charges. According to booking documents, Dakota Allen Blake, 35, of Defiance, OH, is charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer. The Department of Public Safety says Blake opened fire on a Brady police officer after […]
BRADY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
City
Austin, TX
State
Arkansas State
KLST/KSAN

From the Farm: Droughts

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Eric Snodgrass, the Chief Atmospheric Officer for fertilizer supplier Nutrien, says last winter’s La Nina has not departed, and that’s not good. “I would be watching out for in the central Pacific but also the Gulf of Alaska,” Snodgrass said. “Those two areas historically when we tend to have cold water, […]
ENVIRONMENT
KLST/KSAN

Belton High School plans on resuming classes on Monday May 9th

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton High School will remain closed on Friday as the Tiger community continues to grieve Tuesday’s tragic situation. This decision is based on feedback from students, staff, and parents. The school will resume normal operations on Monday, May 9.  “We know that schools can’t function if students and staff don’t […]
BELTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#It Will Rain
KLST/KSAN

Belton High School remains closed Thursday

Belton, Tx (FOX 44) – The Belton Independent School District announced Wednesday that classes at Belton High School will be cancelled on Thursday, including all dual credit courses, out of consideration for the difficult time following this week’s stabbing. A district statement says counseling teams will be on-site in the Belton High School library from […]
BELTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KLST/KSAN

What does the end of Roe v. Wade mean for Texas?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a draft opinion published by Politico on Monday evening, the Supreme Court appears set to overturn the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade that has protected the federal right to an abortion. For Texas, a state that has so far maintained the most restrictive laws surrounding abortion in […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

WATCH: Storm cellar door ripped off during tornado

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A viewer in the path of Wednesday’s tornado warned storms in Texoma captured a moment you’ve got to see. While seeking refuge from the confirmed tornado that was on the ground in Wilbarger County near Lockett, the doors of the cellar were ripped from their hinges. Thankfully, no one was injured. […]
WILBARGER COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Woman charged with murder in crash that killed high school senior

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman accused of drunk driving and evading police has been charged with murder after being involved in a crash that killed a teenager. The Weslaco Police Department provided more information on the crash at a press conference on Tuesday. Police say the incident began when a Progreso police officer attempted […]
WESLACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy