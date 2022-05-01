ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Only 1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Has a Four-Cylinder Engine

By Peter Corn
MotorBiscuit
 5 days ago
Would you buy a four-cylinder full-size pickup...

Comments / 24

david george
2d ago

Who in their right mind would want a four cylinder in a full sized truck anyway I would not even have one with a six cylinder either

MotorBiscuit

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

