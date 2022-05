Many Atlanta Falcons fans finally got their wish during the 2022 NFL Draft. The Atlanta Falcons selected quarterback Desmond Ridder in the third round, thus giving a team a quarterback for the future. Some fans are chomping at the bit to get Desmond Ridder on the field. Rushing a rookie quarterback to get on the field is a dangerous game, however, and it’s a game the Falcons should be cautious of playing.

