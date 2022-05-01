ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Lehigh Acres woman dies in crash near Daniels Parkway

By Tyler Watkins
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
Florida Highway Patrol

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 67-year-old woman from Lehigh Acres died in a two-vehicle crash along State Road 82 and Daniels Parkway.

The crash happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The unidentified woman from Lehigh Acres was driving west along State Road 82 near the intersection of Daniels Parkway. According to FHP, her sedan entered the path of the second sedan involved, occupied by two unidentified 20-year-old men from Fort Myers.

The front of the second vehicle then collided with the right side of the first vehicle, causing it to overturn.

The Lehigh Acres woman was transported to the Gulf Coast Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries and the passenger did not suffer any injuries, according to the report.

No further details are available at this time. Count on NBC2 for updates as we get them.

