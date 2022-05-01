ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Zonta Club Aids OCO SAF Program

By Contributor
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 5 days ago
OSWEGO – The Zonta Club of Oswego, a part of Zonta International, recently presented Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Services to Aid Families program (SAF) with a donation in support of SAF’s mission to empower victims of physical, sexual and/or emotional violence and mobilize a coordinated community-wide response to those...

