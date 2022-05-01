ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Oswego City-County Youth Bureau To Hold ‘Night Eyes’ Family Fun Night At Camp Zerbe

 5 days ago

WILLIAMSTOWN, NY – Oswego City-County Youth Bureau will host a free family fun night on Friday, May 13, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Camp Zerbe in Williamstown. Join parks and recreation staff for a fun...

Oswego County Today

Healthy Family Night Returns To Fairley Elementary On May 26

HANNIBAL, NY – After a two-year hiatus, Fairley Elementary School’s annual Healthy Family Night will return this month with a full slate of activities and vendors. This year’s event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. May 26 at Fairley and is expected to be the best yet, according to organizers. There will be more than a dozen community agencies and organizations available to provide resources.
HANNIBAL, NY
Oswego County Today

Derby Hill Welcomes 2022 Hawk Counter

MEXICO, NY – “Golden Eagle, sixty degrees, over three,” hawk spotter Brandon Brogle called out directions, and a flash of sunlight glinted across the binocular lenses of a dozen or so passionate birders as they swept the sky in search of a large raptor passing over the Derby Hill Bird sanctuary.
MEXICO, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton Porchfest Returns For Second Year, Teams Up With Fulton Chalkiest

FULTON – Fulton Porchfest is back in Fulton, New York, for its second year of fun on Sunday, July 10 starting at noon. “Porchfest is a free walk-about day of music, family, and community fun for all ages,” said Event Organizer Tonya Crisafulli. “Local homeowners in the Voorhees Park area open their porches, garages, and yards to local performers by hosting all genres of music, from folk to rock and oldies to originals, all brought to you by performers as far away as Rochester, New York. It’s a day of family and community, and it’s free. Compass Federal Credit Union and Fulton Block Builders understand the importance of community and asked to be part of the day by bringing Downbeat Percussion again this year for an interactive CommUNITY drum circle. We welcome all performers and will work to help you with scheduling… And the day is only getting better. Fulton Chalkfest will join in the fun that day by offering artists of all ages the opportunity to fill our sidewalks and driveways with beautiful chalk art. Wildly successful in 2020, Fulton Chalkfest is back to add to an already growing cultural event. We will even provide you with the chalk. Strong cities offer a foundation of cultural events to its residents, and our residents, in turn, open their city and welcome visitors to enjoy the day right along with us.”
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Explore Military History Across City Of Oswego

OSWEGO – Marilyn V. Huntington, a Friends of Fort Ontario-funded Oswego County AmeriCorps member, presents an illustrated program on the history of the military monuments of the city of Oswego. The event begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11 in the Enlisted Men’s Barracks within the old stone...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Open Mic Fridays Continues in Oswego On May 6

OSWEGO – Oswego Music Hall will continue its Open Mic Friday series on May 6. Shows begin at 7 p.m.; sign-ups at 6:30 p.m. Guest host, Rich Hart, leads off Open Mic Friday and will be followed by performers who sign up that night. Performers have the option to enter the juried songwriter’s competition held every open mic. Winners will perform at the Music Hall’s Season Finale Emerging Artist Showcase to be held on May 21. Admission is by donation.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Shineman Foundation Awards First-Round Grants For 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – Eight not-for-profit organizations were awarded grants totaling $235,746 from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation in the first of three 2022 grant rounds at its April board meeting. Projects reach a wide range of people and organizations that focus on education, health and human services, community revitalization,...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Agricultural Science In Focus At Fairley Elementary

HANNIBAL, NY – A science lesson for Fairley Elementary second-graders recently wrapped up with a taste test as students sampled a variety of popcorn. The agriculture lesson, courtesy of 4-H science educator Jolene Zaia, showed the students how corn is planted, how it is used and how it can be modified. Students had the opportunity to see the various parts of a popcorn kernel and how they are all essential in making the kernel “pop.”
HANNIBAL, NY
