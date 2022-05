ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — We’re coming off another violent weekend in the city after eight shootings, including a deadly one on Driving Park Avenue Sunday afternoon. We're ahead of where we were this time last year when it comes to homicides in the city and Mayor Malik Evans said it's definitely frustrating and said it comes down to a collaboration of community members stepping up to see a change.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO