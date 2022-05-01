ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Child care worker faces child abuse charge in SC

By Nikolette Miller
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested Friday in reference to a child abuse investigation at a child care center in Lexington.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation started last month when the Windsor Academy called a parent and told her that her child’s leg was hurt in the railing of a crib.

Doctors determined the child had a broken leg, investigators said.

Deputies said detectives asked to review the video from inside the daycare but two other employees told them the camera system wasn’t working when the child was injured. Eventually, the video was recovered and it was noticed that the employees attempted to delete the video.

The recovered video showed 36-year-old Shayna Nicole McKnight forcefully folding the child’s legs under their body and flipping the child into a crib while holding the child’s left leg according to investigators.

Detectives said that based on their review, the child was crawling and playing before the incident, then crying and unable to put weight on the leg after the incident.

Deputies arrested McKnight for infliction of great bodily harm upon a child, the sheriff’s office said. The other employees 38-year-old Amy Marie Grice and 49-year-old Jeannie Locklear were both charged with obstructing justice.

All three women are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

Comments / 0

Detective: Teen executed wounded teens who had shot him

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A teenager who authorities said came back to intentionally kill two men he had wounded in a shootout has been charged with murder. Police said 17-year-old Ahmik Coleman was a passenger in a car on a street in Rock Hill Tuesday night when two men fired into the vehicle. Investigators […]
ROCK HILL, SC
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

