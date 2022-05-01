ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Walz Extends Executive Order to Help Fight the Spread of Avian Influenza

As a part of the continued efforts to control and contain H5N1 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz today signed Executive Order 22-09, extending the waiver of trucking...

COVID In Minnesota: MDH Reports 2,505 Cases, Case Growth Continues To Climb

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials reported 2,505 cases of COVID-19 and one death Tuesday, as the state’s case growth continues its steady climb. New cases per 100,000 residents are again in the “high risk” category, after dropping in March and April. Now, there are roughly 21.4 new cases per 100,000 residents. COVID-19 Case Growth As Of May 3, 2022 (Credit: Minnesota Department of Health) Hospitalizations are also rising and are back above the “caution” threshold at 5.5 admissions per 100,000 residents. There were 22 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care as of Monday afternoon, and an additional 283 in non-intensive care. According to state health data, over 1.45 million cases have been reported in the state since March of 2020, while 12,512 people have died. Meanwhile, 75% of the state’s eligible population has received their first vaccine dose, and 49% have gotten their booster. As COVID-19 cases rise again, health officials in Minneapolis are encouraging masks in indoor spaces, and doctors encourage those experiencing virus symptoms to take a test.
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, May 5

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,288 newly reported cases and six newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,521. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Wednesday, May 4. The coronavirus variant that...
New omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 confirmed in Minnesota

A coronavirus subvariant experts believe is more contagious than the currently-dominant BA.2 strain has been detected in Minnesota. The latest weekly data from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention shows BA.2.12.1 – the latest omicron variant taking hold across the country — accounted for nearly 37% of new cases nationwide last week.
North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
Tim Walz
No Mow May initiative aims to help Minnesota's bee population recover

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Before you reach for your lawnmower this month, the city of Rochester is asking community members to put a pause on cutting their grass. As part of the No Mow May initiative the Parks and Recreation department says you could help protect Minnesota's bee population. The pollinators...
There’s Only One City In America That’s Windier Than Rochester, Minnesota

"You know, It would be a pretty nice day, if it wasn't for the wind" ~Everyone that has ever lived in Rochester, Minnesota. Cold winter days in Rochester, Minnesota are much more bearable, Spring actually feels like spring, and the outdoors are much more enjoyable when we get a break from the howling winds. Unfortunately, conditions are rarely calm here. Rochester was again named one of the windiest cities in America.
Officials Say Minnesota Front Line Workers Will Get Bonus Checks This Summer

After nine months of debates and back and forth it looks like this will actually happen to compensate front-line workers in Minnesota who remained on the job during the pandemic. Governor Tim Walz signed a 3.4 billion dollar package last Friday and out of that $500 Million will be allocated for the worker bonuses. $2.7 will be used to refill the state's unemployment benefits fund and reverse a business payroll tax increase.
‘Several’ Cases Of Rare Children’s Liver Illness Reported In Minnesota, MDH Says

Originally published April 29, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Several cases of a rare-yet-severe children’s liver illness have been reported in the state, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Last week, the Center for Disease control issued an alert after a cluster of hepatitis and adenovirus cases were detected in children between the ages of 1 and 6. M Health Fairview reported two cases of of the illness to the Minnesota Department of Health on Friday. Dr. Heli Bhatt, a pediatric gastroenterologist at M Health Fairview, said a baby recently received a liver transplant. At the time, doctors did not know to test for...
Law enforcement looking for a missing woman in southern Minnesota

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A search is underway for a missing woman in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, was last seen by her family on April 25 in Mankato. An investigation by the Mankato Department of Public Safety found Chuol was then seen at the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake around 8:45 pm on April 25.
Possible Impact on Minnesota and Iowa

THE SUPREME COURT APPEARS TO BE READY TO OVERTURN ROE VERSUS WADE. ITS LANDMARK DECISION ESTABLISHING THE RIGHT TO ABORTION. BUT WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR MINNESOTA AND IOWA?
Feds Plan To Help Curb Gun Violence, Carjackings In The Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The rising crime rates in the Twin Cities has gotten the attention of federal agents. Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger joined officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the F.B.I and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at the courthouse in Minneapolis to make the announcement. “We’re hoping that this warning, that this activity, causes people to stop, because up until now, the federal government hasn’t weighed in fully, hasn’t weighed in at the level we are now,” Luger said. The changes include beefing up the U.S. Attorney’s Office with more people and requiring every prosecutor in the...
