Miami, FL

Jacob Stallings catching for Marlins on Sunday

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 5 days ago

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against...

www.numberfire.com

numberfire.com

Cardinals' Yadier Molina scratched on Tuesday, Andrew Knizner to start

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has been scratched from Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Molina has been scratched from Tuesday's starting lineup. Andrew Knizner will retain his spot behind the plate and catch for right-hander Dakota Hudson. Knizner will bat sixth versus right-hander Brad Keller and the Royals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Braves' Travis Demeritte (undisclosed) scratched Wednesday, Guillermo Heredia added

Atlanta Braves outfielder Travis Demeritte has been scratched from Wednesday's lineup against right-hander Tylor Megill and the New York Mets. The Braves included Demeritte in the initial lineup, but he was later seen walking out of the clubhouse with a trainer on Wednesday morning. The cause of the scratch is unknown at this time. Guillermo Heredia is now starting in right field and batting ninth.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Cardinals place Steven Matz on bereavement list

The St. Louis Cardinals placed starting pitcher Steven Matz on the bereavement list. Players are required to spend 3-7 days on the bereavement list. Matz's next start is tentatively scheduled for Saturday versus the San Francisco Giants, but that could be pushed back. The left-hander started on Monday versus the Kansas City Royals and threw six scoreless innings while not walking a batter for the second time this season.
MLB
numberfire.com

Jason Castro catching for Houston on Wednesday

Houston Astros catcher Jason Castro is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Castro will catch for right-hander Justin Verlander and Houston and bat eighth versus right-hander Matt Brash and Seattle. Martin Maldonado moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Castro for 9.2 FanDuel points on...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Marlins' Miguel Rojas batting seventh on Wednesday

Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rojas will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Madison Bumgarner and Arizona. Avisail Garcia moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rojas for 10.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday. His...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier batting ninth on Thursday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Kiermaier will start in center field on Thursday and bat ninth versus left-hander Robbie Ray and the Mariners. Brett Phillips moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Kiermaier for 8.3 FanDuel points...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Nick Ahmed sitting for Arizona on Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Nick Ahmed is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Ahmed will move to the bench on Wednesday with Geraldo Perdomo starting at shortstop. Perdomo will bat eighth versus right-hander Elieser Hernandez and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Perdomo for 8.2 FanDuel...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Max Kepler sitting for Twins on Wednesday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Kepler will move to the bench on Wednesday with Trevor Larnach starting in right field. Larnach will bat fourth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Larnach for 11.3 FanDuel...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Aledmys Diaz batting seventh for Houston on Wednesday

Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Diaz will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Matt Brash and Seattle. Jeremy Pena moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 7.7 FanDuel points on Wednesday. His...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Kole Calhoun batting fifth for Rangers on Wednesday

Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Calhoun will start in right field on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. Eli White moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Calhoun for 9.2 FanDuel points on...
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Charlie Culberson sitting for Texas on Wednesday

Texas Rangers infielder Charlie Culberson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Culberson will move to the bench on Wednesday with Brad Miller starting at third base. Miller will bat eighth versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Phillies. numberFire's models project Miller for 7.2...
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Padres' Trayce Thompson batting ninth on Thursday

San Diego Padres outfielder Trayce Thompson is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins. Thompson will start in right field on Thursday and bat ninth versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. Jose Azocar moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Thompson for 8.2 FanDuel points...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Toronto's Raimel Tapia leading off on Thursday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is starting in Thursday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Tapia will take over in right field after Vinny Capra was rested against right-hander Aaron Civale. numberFire's models project Tapia to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Gabe Vincent (knee) listed questionable Wednesday night for Miami in Game 2

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent is considered questionable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Heat continue to load up the injury report in advance of a playoff game, and each time previously, all those listed questionable have eventually received clearance to play. Vincent carries a questionable tag into Wednesday's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals due to right knee irritation, just like the last few games prior. It's probably safe to expect him to play, but it still is a situation to monitor over the next 24 hours.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Josh Naylor batting cleanup for Cleveland on Thursday

Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor is starting in Thursday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Naylor will operate first base after Owen Miller was given a breather against right-hander Jose Berrios. numberFire's models project Naylor to score 7.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Curt Casali catching for Giants on Thursday

San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Casali will catch for right-hander Mauricio Llovera on Thursday and bat ninth versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Joey Bart moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Casali for 8.6...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Richie Palacios in left field for Guardians on Thursday

Cleveland Guardians utility-man Richie Palacios is batting eighth in Thursday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Palacios will man left field after Oscar Mercado was benched at home against right-hander Jose Berrios. numberFire's models project Palacios to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Austin Nola leading off for Padres on Thursday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Nola will fill the designated hitter role on Thursday and bat first versus left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Marlins. C.J. Abrams moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Nola for 9.5 FanDuel...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Rays' Brett Phillips sitting on Thursday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Phillips will move to the bench on Thursday with Kevin Kiermaier starting in center field. Kiermaier will bat ninth versus left-hander Robbie Ray and the Mariners. numberFire's models project Kiermaier for...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Jesus Sanchez hitting in cleanup spot for Miami on Thursday

Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez is starting in Thursday's game against the San Diego Padres. Sanchez will operate in center after Bryan De La Cruz was given a breather against right-hander Nick Martinez. Our models project Sanchez to score 10.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
MIAMI, FL

