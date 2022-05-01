Jacob Stallings catching for Marlins on Sunday

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent is considered questionable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Heat continue to load up the injury report in advance of a playoff game, and each time previously, all those listed questionable have eventually received clearance to play. Vincent carries a questionable tag into Wednesday's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals due to right knee irritation, just like the last few games prior. It's probably safe to expect him to play, but it still is a situation to monitor over the next 24 hours.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO