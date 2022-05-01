Marlins' Jesus Sanchez batting fourth on Sunday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Travis Demeritte has been scratched from Wednesday's lineup against right-hander Tylor Megill and the New York Mets. The Braves included Demeritte in the initial lineup, but he was later seen walking out of the clubhouse with a trainer on Wednesday morning. The cause of the scratch is unknown at this time. Guillermo Heredia is now starting in right field and batting ninth.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO