WWE has quietly kept a list of "banned words" that Vince McMahon forbids wrestlers and on-screen personalities from saying on WWE programming. More than 30 of those banned terms were confirmed last year by the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer and centered around words relating to violence or insider phrases like "getting over" or "babyface/heel." Meltzer noted on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that another term has been added, "non-title." The phrase is often used when a champion is competing in a match but their championship isn't on the line for whatever reason.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO