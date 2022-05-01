Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 2 Saturday night

IDAHO FALLS — Just after 7:30 p.m. last night, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a 2 vehicle crash in the 9000 block of North River Road. As emergency personnel arrived they discovered the driver and only occupant of a Buick Verano involved was deceased. The driver of the other involved vehicle, a Chevy pickup, was injured and transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Preliminary information indicates the pickup was traveling north on River Road and crossed the center line, colliding with the Buick that was southbound. The driver of the Buick had to be extricated by fire personnel. Deputies are still investigating this crash and no further information is available at this time.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO