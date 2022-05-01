Money Man Is Stacking "Plenty" On His "Whale Games" EP

A$AP Rocky has faced a slew of controversies over the past few weeks stemming from his recent arrest and allegations that he was unfaithful to Rihanna, who is pregnant with his child. However, the couple has continued to move past the rumors, leading to the release of Rocky's latest single, "D.M.B." The rapper's latest song is an homage to the mother of his child but only Rocky can make a love song sound as trill as it does. The song explores the couple's beginnings, admitting that he didn't think it was any more than a fling until it developed to the point where they're sharing clothes and she's feeding his friends. On the second verse, he goes onto brag about Rihanna's billion-dollar status.

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO