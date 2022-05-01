It's time for phones to embrace fun materials again

Inspired by the large backlit panels outside old-time cinemas and theaters that would tell people what was playing at the venue, the My Cinema Lightbox is a cute tabletop accessory that can be used to display any message you like. Each lightbox comes with the box itself, and a series of alphabets + letters printed on transparent sheet plastic that you can fit onto the lightbox. Each lightbox offers an option of either running on 6 AA batteries or via USB. The relatively thick box can then either be placed on a tabletop surface like your mantelpiece, work desk, or kitchen countertop, or even wall-mounted to add to your room’s decor. Perfect for leaving adorable messages for your partner, motivational quotes for yourself, or having in the background for your YouTube videos or livestreams!

