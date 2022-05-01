ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Toxic Brew, SICSA launch specialty beer to help rescue pets

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X5cJ4_0fPkxQhe00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Toxic Brew Company and SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center are teaming up for the launch of SICSA: Lexi, a specialty Belgian Golden Ale that benefits dogs and cats in need.

According to the Facebook event page , the specialty beer will be launched at Toxic Brew Company at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 1.

Charity ping pong tournament returns in Dayton

The beer is named after the Toxic Brew family’s rescue dog, Lexi. In her memory, a portion of the proceeds from the beer will support rescue pets at SICSA.

Toxic Brew said to bring your well-behaved, leashed dogs to join the fun. Pet-safe, broth-based “beers” will be available for purchase for your dog as well as other treats.

The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

2 dead, including infant, in six-vehicle crash on I-70 East

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have died, including an infant, in a six-vehicle crash Friday evening at I-70 East at West Jefferson that hospitalized multiple others. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a teenager rear-ended a car stopped in traffic, causing a chain reaction that led to six […]
WEST JEFFERSON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Dayton, OH
Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Dayton, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Dayton, OH
Pets & Animals
Dayton, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Rescue Pets#Pet Adoption#Rescue Dog#Food Drink#Beverages#Toxic Brew Company#Belgian
WDTN

Ohio doctor back in jail on weapons charge

Ali Kooshkabadi, 39, was booked into jail Wednesday on a charge of weapons under disability. He was charged under a provision in the Ohio Revised Code that prohibits people who have mental health concerns from having access to a firearm.
CANFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WDTN

Police: 4 dead in Gettysburg Ave. crash

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the crash happened at Hillcrest Avenue and Gettysburg Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, May 1. Officers on scene confirmed there were multiple fatalities.
DAYTON, OH
WKYC

2 Lake County dogs still waiting to be adopted after living 3+ years in shelters: Meet Barklee and Flip

MENTOR, Ohio — Are you looking for a new pet?. There are two dogs waiting for their forever home that have both been living in shelters for more than three years. The Lake Humane Society said these long-term puppy residents – Barklee and Flip – were both transferred to their Mentor location from a partner rescue after being saved from separate instances of neglect.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy