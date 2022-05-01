ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman gunned down next to gas pump on Lem Turner Road

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is dead after she was found shot to death next to a gas pump at a gas station in northwest Jacksonville. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the woman was found dead lying against the gas pump next to a...

‘Everybody loved her’: Mother of 4 identified in deadly shooting at Jacksonville gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family members on Monday identified a woman who was found shot to death at a gas station on Lem Turner Road as a mother of four children. The family of Tayda Smith, 28, said they believe she was just in the wrong place at the wrong time when she was shot at the Raceway gas station. Police believe the shooting occurred at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
