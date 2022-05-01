ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Final day of Mississippi Mudbug Festival canceled after shooting

WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2btLp8_0fPkxH0L00

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The final day of the Mississippi Mudbug Festival is canceled following a shooting that left one dead and several others injured .

“Safety is a priority at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. I appreciate the rapid response from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson Police Department. Their quick action in securing the scene prevented others from potentially being hurt,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson.

Refunds will be available and if you purchased tickets through Ticketmaster you will automatically receive a refund.

If you purchased tickets at the Coliseum Box Office, organizers say you must bring your tickets to the box office to receive a refund.

The Coliseum Box Office is open Monday through Friday 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi men wanted for murder, considered armed and dangerous

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
LELAND, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Jackson, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Hinds County, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Hinds County, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo City man convicted of raping daughter

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City man was convicted of six counts of statutory rape on Tuesday, April 5. A Yazoo County Circuit Court Jury found Jimmy Allen guilty of raping his daughter. Prosecutors said Allen will be sentenced on April 14, 2022.
YAZOO CITY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Two charged with capital murder in attack of couple who reportedly caught men breaking into their Mississippi house

Two Mississippi men have been charged with capital murder after an attack in a Scott County house left one person dead, another person seriously injured. Matthew Deon Hickman, 22, of Louisville, and Jacari J. Broom, 22, of Lake, have been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault in connection with a Feb. 17 attack at a Sparkville Road house, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

5 arrested after weekend traffic stops in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies made five arrests during weekend traffic stops. The first arrest happened on Friday, April 22, 2022. Deputies said they stopped a vehicle that was traveling on Highland Boulevard for a traffic violation. During the stop, deputies found 100 grams of marijuana, 1 ½ dosage units of morphine, […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Gipson
WJTV 12

Alabama cornerback arrested in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks was arrested in Jones County, Mississippi, on Sunday, May 1. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Ricks was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) and charged with speeding, no insurance and possession of marijuana. He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility. […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ticketmaster#Violent Crime#Agriculture And Commerce#The Coliseum Box Office#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Two face drug trafficking charges in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people face felony drug and weapon charges after law enforcement conducted a search warrant on Thursday, April 28. Hattiesburg Police Special Ops and Star Team, a Forrest County K-9 unit, Lamar County deputies, Columbia police and more conducted a search warrant around 5:00 p.m. at a home on North Washington […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Moore Funeral Service destroyed by fire

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Moore Funeral Service building in Purvis was destroyed in a fire that happened on April 23, 2022. Pine Belt News reported firefighters received a call around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday about the fire. Fire officials said the building is a loss. No injuries were reported during the incident, and […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man, woman dead in murder-suicide at Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after two people died in a murder-suicide in Jackson on Monday, April 18. The incident took place at The Park at Inverness Apartments on Ridgewood Road. According to Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, 37-year-old Markell Felder is suspected of shooting and killing 31-year-old Patrice Harley and hours […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Teen’s body found in Kiln dirt pit

KILN, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old’s body was recovered from a dirt pit in Kiln on Sunday, April 24. The Sun Herald reported the teen was with others when he went under water in the pit and didn’t come back up. The teen was identified as Aydin Stallings, of Kiln. Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam […]
KILN, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after being hit by car on Highway 49

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Hattiesburg on Wednesday, May 4. Police arrived to the scene around 10:15 p.m. near Highway 49 and Eddy Street. They said the man was found dead in the southbound lanes of the highway. Forrest County Coroner Lisa Klem identified the victim […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Body found on side of Hinds County road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said work crews discovered a body on the side of a road on Monday, May 2, 2022. According to Jones, deputies responded to the scene at Jackson-Raymond Road near McFarland Road. He said this case is being investigated as a homicide because the man had been […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy