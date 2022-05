With the 2022 NHL Draft just two months away, New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald has made it clear his team's first-round selection could be in play. "I said this two drafts ago when we had the three first-round picks, I'm open to whatever can help our team improve," Fitzgerald said Thursday, according to NHL.com's Wes Crosby. "If that is using a pick like that, wherever it may be, to help bring in a player that we know and feel will help impact the results that we are looking for, absolutely."

NEWARK, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO