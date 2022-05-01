ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

A Fox employee said executives at the network said they wanted to purposely air 'grievance' to 'get people boiled up': NYT

By Yelena Dzhanova
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's testimony to Congress is shown on a screen outside of the Fox News headquarters on July 24, 2019 in New York City.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • The New York Times reported that Fox News executives seek to highlight "grievance" in the network's coverage.
  • The driving narrative, an employee suggested, was one that made viewers believe they're in danger.
  • "They're coming for you, the Blacks are coming for you, the Mexicans are coming for you," the employee told The Times.

Executives at Fox News indicated to employees that they wanted to push a narrative that focused on "grievance," according to a report published Saturday by The New York Times.

One current Fox employee said the network execs had a goal to highlight "the grievance, the stuff that would get people boiled up."

The driving narrative, the employee suggested, was one that made viewers believe they're in danger. "They're coming for you, the Blacks are coming for you, the Mexicans are coming for you," the employee told The Times.

Media Matters, a nonprofit media watchdog, has published reports accusing Fox News of fearmongering across a variety of issues, from terrorism at the southern border to critical race theory to the coronavirus pandemic.

Polls have previously indicated that people who watch Fox News are likelier to believe former President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. They're also more likely to believe in vaccine misinformation.

The influence Fox News, as the most-watched cable news channel in the US, has is felt widely, even in federal office. President Joe Biden has in private referred to Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch as "the most dangerous man in the world" and "one of the most destructive forces in the United States."

According to The Times report, the network leverages viewer data to make decisions about its coverage.

As Insider's Kelsey Vlamis reported, Fox News host Tucker Carlson relies on comprehensive "minute-by-minute" data that informs the network how viewers respond to different coverage.

"He is going to double down on the white nationalism because the minute-by-minutes show that the audience eats it up," one former Fox employee who worked with Carlson told The Times.

Fox reporters who covered Trump unfavorably consistently received low ratings, The Times reported. As did left-leaning guests.

"They're all obsessed with the minute-by-minutes," another former Fox employee told The Times. "Every second that goes on that network now gets scrutinized."

When reached for comment, a Fox News Media spokesperson referred Insider to the following statement published in The Times:

"FOX News Media has grown through strategic innovation, redirecting investments in journalism to encompass more than 50 percent of the budget while expanding our footprint beyond one legacy linear network to eight thriving platforms. As a result, we've doubled our audience, achieved unrivaled results, and have become the destination that more Democrats and Independents choose for their news coverage while our competitors have lost dramatic levels of viewership. We couldn't be prouder of our entire team, whose commitment to excellence in journalism and opinion has led FOX News Media to all-time ratings records and delivered the best in class to our viewers."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 497

joe
4d ago

Reinstate a contemporary version of the Fairness Docrtine in Broadcasting. All broadcasters attempting to manipulate public opinion were REQUIRED to air all sides of any attempt to manipulate public opinion. Our forefathers enacted laws to prevent completely out of control PROPAGANDA to DIVIDE and MANIPULATE a DELIBERATELY un-informed public. 1988, Reagan’s last (Alzheimer’s) year his political party PROMISED him that if he signed off on ‘getting rid of’ the Fairness Doctrine that the HONOR SYSTEM would not allow completely out of control PROPAGANDA to DIVIDE and MANIPULATE a DELIBERATELY un-informed public. So much for honoring the honor system.

Reply(39)
158
jeff pickner
4d ago

fox is infotainment, even their golden boy hannity says he's just a talkshow host not a news person,fox is basically a Jerry Springer show and the cult that follows them are the audience

Reply(68)
121
IK Rico
4d ago

Americans are among the least informed about their own government structure, it's Constitution and historical legislative events. Civics are no longer taught in our schools. Brotherhood is omitted from our spiritual dialogue. Truth is not a governing premise. Freedoms are willingly forfeited. Liberty has become a prayer not a battle. We are lost and morally bankrupt because we expect to be delivered not directed by our leadership. We are the problem, we need to inform ourselves from rounded sources that offer many opinions and respect the differences.

Reply(3)
27
Related
Fox News

Durham says CIA found data alleging Trump-Russia connection not 'technically plausible,' was 'user created'

Special Counsel John Durham asserted in a court filing Friday that the CIA concluded data from Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann alleging coordination between Donald Trump and Russia was "not technically plausible" and was "user created." In the filing, Durham responded to objections from Sussmann’s defense regarding what evidence could...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Robert Mueller
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Megyn Kelly claims she considered moving to CNN from Fox News after she got 'a huge offer' from Jeff Zucker but turned it down because she didn't think her fans would switch on the left-leaning network

Megyn Kelly has revealed that she considered moving to CNN after she was given a 'huge offer' by then-network boss Jeff Zucker. Although Kelly did not give details as to the exact nature of the offer, she explained on her eponymous podcast that she decided to turn down Zucker because she did not think that her loyal audience would move across with her and watch the left-leaning network.
CELEBRITIES
MSNBC

'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

New audio tapes reveal House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump was responsible for leading an indefensible insurrection, and openly mulled his removal from office, conviction by the Senate, and possible pursuit of a pardon -- revealing McCarthy's assumption that Trump had criminal liability. The tapes, revealed by New York Times reporters and aired on MSNBC, prove McCarthy repeatedly lied about his actions and later reversal as he sought Trump's support. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the proof that McCarthy "is a liar," and discusses the news with NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and The Bulwark’s Editor-at-large, Bill Kristol.April 22, 2022.
POTUS
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
