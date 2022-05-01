Do Montanan’s Know Right And Wrong Before Eating This? Hopefully

If you have read any of my articles about my dog you know I think he is a huge blessing, but he also keeps me on my toes. The truth is he is slightly nuts. We crate him at night because if we didn’t, he would continue to bring us the tennis ball to throw until at least four in the morning. After we let him out, we take him outside to start chasing sticks, squirrels, and birds. Three seconds after we bring him inside, we hear the tennis ball drop. Now, you might say, “Put the tennis ball away if it bothers you.” I wish it was that easy. If we ignore the tennis ball, he brings out all his other toys one by one. I know it sounds like we are annoyed by the constant need for attention, and sometimes we are, but we spend a lot of time laughing about his antics.

