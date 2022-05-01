ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida driver crashes into neighbor’s home after accidentally pressing gas pedal

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
Unwanted vehicle: A woman accidentally drove her vehicle into her neighbor's home on Saturday morning. (Florida Highway Patrol)

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — This wasn’t very neighborly.

A Florida woman hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes on Saturday morning, driving her truck into a neighbor’s home across the street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 65-year-old motorist was parked in the driveway of her New Port Richey home at about 9:30 a.m. EDT when she put her 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche into reverse, WTVT reported.

Instead of tapping the brakes, the woman pressed down on the gas pedal, the television station reported. Her vehicle accelerated, traveled across the street and crashed into her neighbor’s home, WTSP-TV reported.

Photographs taken by the Florida Highway Patrol showed the vehicle completely inside the home, creating a large hole in the front of the structure, WFLA-TV reported.

Nobody was inside the home -- other than the embarrassed motorist inside her vehicle. She was not injured, according to WTSP.

#Gas Pedal#Neighborly#New Port#Traffic Accident#Chevrolet Avalanche
