ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE’s Gunther Describes Game Plan on How He’d Wrestle Tyson Fury

By Wade Needham
PWMania
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmackDown’s newest talent Gunther recently spoke with Cultaholic Wrestling about Tyson Fury. The boxing star has spoken about the possibility of returning to WWE in the future. With that in mind, Gunther has admitted he is open to a match against him. “To be honest, it seems like...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Who Will Finally Defeat Roman Reigns?

It’s a question that has been posed and debated for nearly two full years now, and it is one that does not, somehow, have a clear answer: who will finally be the one to defeat the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns?. In August of 2020, Roman Reigns returned from a...
WWE
PWMania

Original Plans For Tommaso Ciampa On WWE Main Event

WWE originally had a big match planned for last night’s pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings. As noted, last night’s Main Event tapings featured Tommaso Ciampa vs. Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez vs. T-BAR. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping, which will air this Thursday on Hulu.
WWE
PWMania

Report On Favorites To Win At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

WrestleMania Backlash is this Saturday, and that means WWE is gearing up for their new season. Blowing off all their WrestleMania feuds so they can clean the slate. That doesn’t mean everything will go as it did at WrestleMania though. Bobby Lashley v. Omos (with MVP) Oddsmakers think this...
WWE
PWMania

Roman Reigns The Most-Searched Wrestler For The Month Of April 2022

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com compiled a list of the most-searched wrestlers for the month of April 2022. Thurston uploaded a chart based on data from Google Trends and Roman Reigns ranked 1st. The top five were as follows:. 1. Roman Reigns. 2. Brock Lesnar. 3. Steve Austin. 4. Cody Rhodes.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Tyson Fury
PWMania

Impact Announces Pre-Show Match For Under Siege

Impact has announced Gisele Shaw vs. Madison Rayne for the Countdown to Under Siege pre-show that airs this Saturday at 7:30 PM EST on YouTube. Here is the updated lineup for Under Siege, which is scheduled for the Promowest Pavilion in Newport, KY. –Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (C)...
NEWPORT, KY
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

WarnerMedia Teases New AEW Show For TBS

The RingLeaders.TV site, which is owned by WarnerMedia, issued an email to members today to gauge feedback on the potential name of a new AEW series planned for TBS. The email stated: “A new AEW show will be premiering soon on TBS! We want to know what you think Season 1 should be named. Let us know your thoughts. We can’t wait to hear what you have to say!”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Combat#Smackdown#Cultaholic Wrestling#British
PWMania

Impact Announces Matches For “May Day” TV Taping

Impact’s May Day TV tapings will take place this Sunday 5/8 from the Promowest Pavilion in Newport KY. This is the same venue that will host Saturday’s Under Siege event. The May Day matches will air on Thursday night Impact On AXS episodes in the coming weeks. The following matches have been announced-
WWE
PWMania

SPOILERS: AEW Dark:Elevation Tapings For 5/9/22

Next Monday’s AEW Dark:Elevation episode was taped tonight in Baltimore before the AEW Dynamite taping. Here are full spoilers- -The Dark Order’s 10, 5, Evil Uno, & Alex Reynolds defeated four local wrestlers. -Abadon defeated Emi Sakura. -Peter Avalon defeated Sonny Kiss. -John Silver defeated Tony Deppen. -Max...
BALTIMORE, MD
PWMania

Tony Schiavone Turns Down Working On New Vice TV Territories Docu-Series

During the latest episode of What Happened When podcast, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone spoke about not wanting to work with the Producers of Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring. Schiavone said he has declined an offer from Vice to work on the upcoming territories documentaries because of the...
TV SERIES
PWMania

New MLW Women’s Featherweight Title Revealed, Kings Of Colosseum Line-Up

The first photos of the new MLW Women’s Featherweight Title have been revealed. We noted before that MLW will crown their inaugural Women’s Champion at the Kings of Colosseum event on Friday, May 13 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA, as Taya Valkyrie takes on Holidead. MLW noted that eventually more women’s divisions will be introduced, but for now they are crowning the first-ever MLW Women’s Featherweight Champion after launching the division last fall.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Latest News On Playable Characters For AEW: Fight Forever Video Game

The following wrestlers are expected to be playable characters in the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever console video game, according to Fightful.com:. It is believed that there will be around 50 total playable characters. It’s being said that Omega has gone “above and beyond” during his in-ring hiatus to make the game as strong as possible.
VIDEO GAMES
PWMania

Simple Ways to Get into MMA Betting

Mixed martial arts is becoming more popular, and with that growth comes a new interest in betting. If you’re just as excited about MMA betting as you are about the fighters themselves, then this article is for you. We’ve compiled five simple ways to get into MMA betting. It’s admittedly not all that difficult: the key is finding value bets — opportunities with the potential for high payoff relative to your bet.
UFC
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (5/4)

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from Baltimore MD as we get closer to the Double or Nothing PPV. AEW has announced the following lineup for tonight- -Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier: Bobby Fish vs. Jeff Hardy. -Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier: Fenix vs. Dante Martin. -Varsity Blonds to call out...
WWE
PWMania

AEW Dark: Elevation Results – May 2, 2022

Opening Contest: Julia Hart vs. Abby Jane: Jane gets a rollup early on for a two count, and misses a discus forearm. Hart connects with a standing moonsault followed by strikes to the back. Hart chops Jane in the corner and continues with choke Jane to keep the advantage. Jane fires back with a few forearms, but runs into a strike by Hart. Hart connects with a cartwheel clothesline in the corner and rakes Jane’s eyes over the top rope. Hart hits a split legged bulldog for the easy win. (*. Not a bad showing by Julia this week on Elevation. I like the attitude change and her not being a goodie cheerleader. The edge to her character is a plus.)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PWMania

SPOILERS: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results For 5/6/2022

The following WWE NXT Level Up spoilers were taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:. * Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Sarray and Erica Yan. Roderick Strong accompanied Nile and Paxley to the ring. * Sloane Jacobs defeated Thea Hail. * Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Troy...
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

Video: Cody Rhodes Plays One Word Association And More With Steve Austin

WWE has released several extra clips from the next Broken Skull Sessions episode, featuring Cody Rhodes sitting down with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. The episode will premiere tomorrow on Peacock and the WWE Network. Rhodes named AJ Styles as his dream opponent when picking his favorites in a...
PWMania

Mickie James To Join “Busted Open” Radio Every Wednesday

Mickie James announced on Tuesday’s episode of Busted Open that she will be a permanent addition to the Wednesday edition of Busted Open Radio starting today. “I’m so excited and so honored to be part of the family. I’m such a big fan of the show and you guys have always been so wonderful to me and I’ve always appreciated that.”
WWE
PWMania

Update On Ticket Sales For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV

@WrestleTix noted the following about presale tickets for AEW and NJPW’s Forbidden Door PPV:. “Instant presale sell out for the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door show at the United Center. Less than 40 minutes (mostly because AEW didn’t release every ticket initially) and well over 20,000 people in the queue.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy