The Good Brothers Make Their Return to New Japan Pro Wrestling

By Wade Needham
PWMania
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring New Japan’s Wrestling Dontaku event on Sunday, The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) made their return to the promotion by attacking the Guerillas of Destiny. The team’s return occurred after...

PWMania

Who Will Finally Defeat Roman Reigns?

It’s a question that has been posed and debated for nearly two full years now, and it is one that does not, somehow, have a clear answer: who will finally be the one to defeat the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns?. In August of 2020, Roman Reigns returned from a...
WWE
PWMania

Original Plans For Tommaso Ciampa On WWE Main Event

WWE originally had a big match planned for last night’s pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings. As noted, last night’s Main Event tapings featured Tommaso Ciampa vs. Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez vs. T-BAR. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping, which will air this Thursday on Hulu.
WWE
PWMania

Roman Reigns The Most-Searched Wrestler For The Month Of April 2022

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com compiled a list of the most-searched wrestlers for the month of April 2022. Thurston uploaded a chart based on data from Google Trends and Roman Reigns ranked 1st. The top five were as follows:. 1. Roman Reigns. 2. Brock Lesnar. 3. Steve Austin. 4. Cody Rhodes.
PWMania

WarnerMedia Teases New AEW Show For TBS

The RingLeaders.TV site, which is owned by WarnerMedia, issued an email to members today to gauge feedback on the potential name of a new AEW series planned for TBS. The email stated: “A new AEW show will be premiering soon on TBS! We want to know what you think Season 1 should be named. Let us know your thoughts. We can’t wait to hear what you have to say!”
TV & VIDEOS
PWMania

Report On Favorites To Win At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

WrestleMania Backlash is this Saturday, and that means WWE is gearing up for their new season. Blowing off all their WrestleMania feuds so they can clean the slate. That doesn’t mean everything will go as it did at WrestleMania though. Bobby Lashley v. Omos (with MVP) Oddsmakers think this...
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Wrestling Betting at Bookmakers: Is It Worth Betting on This Sport?

Wrestling is a mixture of an exciting spectacle with a real sports fight. In its current manifestations in the ring, diverse fighting, acting, and sports talents skillfully and professionally merge. Bets in these competitions are not very common, although this direction has its supporters and is definitely promising. This article will tell you whether or not to bet on wrestling, as well as the most important factors to consider before betting on this sport. And the very first thing to start with is to find a trusted online casino that accepts bets on this sporting discipline. Once you are done with that, you can move further and look into the available wrestling betting options.
WWE
PWMania

AEW and Developer Yuke’s “Butting Heads” Over Fight Forever Video Game

AEW and developer Yuke’s have been “butting heads” over the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever console video game, according to an article on SportsGamersOnline.com. “Sources have indicated that the relationship with Yuke’s and AEW, specifically Kenny Omega, isn’t in the best place at the moment. According to those close to the game’s development, Omega has found himself frustrated and ‘hating’ working with Yuke’s. One person even claimed that some it has come across at times like Yuke’s was trying to ‘take advantage’ of an inexperienced Omega in this position.”
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Wrestling Dontaku#New Japan#Impact Wrestling#The Good Brothers#Combat#The Guerillas Of Destiny#Aj
PWMania

Updated Card For The Impact Under Siege PPV

Impact Wrestling has announced Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin in another Grudge Match for Saturday’s Under Siege event. The 2022 Impact Under Siege event will take place this coming Saturday, May 7 from the Promowest Pavilion at OVATION in Newport, Kentucky. Below is the updated card:. Impact World Title...
NEWPORT, KY
PWMania

SPOILERS: AEW Dark:Elevation Tapings For 5/9/22

Next Monday’s AEW Dark:Elevation episode was taped tonight in Baltimore before the AEW Dynamite taping. Here are full spoilers- -The Dark Order’s 10, 5, Evil Uno, & Alex Reynolds defeated four local wrestlers. -Abadon defeated Emi Sakura. -Peter Avalon defeated Sonny Kiss. -John Silver defeated Tony Deppen. -Max...
BALTIMORE, MD
PWMania

Impact Announces Pre-Show Match For Under Siege

Impact has announced Gisele Shaw vs. Madison Rayne for the Countdown to Under Siege pre-show that airs this Saturday at 7:30 PM EST on YouTube. Here is the updated lineup for Under Siege, which is scheduled for the Promowest Pavilion in Newport, KY. –Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (C)...
NEWPORT, KY
PWMania

Samoa Joe Shares His Thoughts On The “Forbidden Door”

Samoa Joe made an appearance on AEW Unrestrictedto discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he gave his thoughts on the “Forbidden Door,” which was created by AEW President Tony Khan where wrestlers from other promotions show up as a surprise in other companies. AEW started this through their working relationships with various promotions including ROH, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, and more.
WWE
PWMania

Impact Announces Matches For “May Day” TV Taping

Impact’s May Day TV tapings will take place this Sunday 5/8 from the Promowest Pavilion in Newport KY. This is the same venue that will host Saturday’s Under Siege event. The May Day matches will air on Thursday night Impact On AXS episodes in the coming weeks. The following matches have been announced-
WWE
PWMania

Simple Ways to Get into MMA Betting

Mixed martial arts is becoming more popular, and with that growth comes a new interest in betting. If you’re just as excited about MMA betting as you are about the fighters themselves, then this article is for you. We’ve compiled five simple ways to get into MMA betting. It’s admittedly not all that difficult: the key is finding value bets — opportunities with the potential for high payoff relative to your bet.
UFC
PWMania

Latest News On Playable Characters For AEW: Fight Forever Video Game

The following wrestlers are expected to be playable characters in the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever console video game, according to Fightful.com:. It is believed that there will be around 50 total playable characters. It’s being said that Omega has gone “above and beyond” during his in-ring hiatus to make the game as strong as possible.
VIDEO GAMES
PWMania

Possible Spoiler: Former ROH Star At AEW Dynamite Tonight

Former ROH star Tony Deppen is currently backstage for tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping. There’s no word yet on if Deppen will be making his AEW debut tonight, but Fightful Select has confirmed that he is backstage. Deppen, who turned 34 on Tuesday, has worked several GCW events since...
WWE
PWMania

Samoa Joe Speaks Out On Signing With AEW and His Early ROH Career

Samoa Joe made an appearance on AEW Unrestricted to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:. “I really came into my own obviously with a championship reign there. There was an incredible amount of talent that was kind of crossing paths in the promotion, whether they were on their way up or on their way down, or somewhere in between, or making a rebound. I mean, it was such an interesting place in the business at the time, because really, there were no alternatives. There was nowhere for anywhere outside of WWE to really kind of express themselves, and it kind of was the forerunner to Impact or TNA at the time, and many other promotions to follow.”
WWE
PWMania

AEW Dark: Elevation Results – May 2, 2022

Opening Contest: Julia Hart vs. Abby Jane: Jane gets a rollup early on for a two count, and misses a discus forearm. Hart connects with a standing moonsault followed by strikes to the back. Hart chops Jane in the corner and continues with choke Jane to keep the advantage. Jane fires back with a few forearms, but runs into a strike by Hart. Hart connects with a cartwheel clothesline in the corner and rakes Jane’s eyes over the top rope. Hart hits a split legged bulldog for the easy win. (*. Not a bad showing by Julia this week on Elevation. I like the attitude change and her not being a goodie cheerleader. The edge to her character is a plus.)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PWMania

SPOILERS: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results For 5/6/2022

The following WWE NXT Level Up spoilers were taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:. * Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Sarray and Erica Yan. Roderick Strong accompanied Nile and Paxley to the ring. * Sloane Jacobs defeated Thea Hail. * Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Troy...
ORLANDO, FL

