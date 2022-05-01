ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Former AEW Women’s Champion Confirms Her Return Soon

By Wade Needham
PWMania
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer AEW Women’s Champion Riho recently stated on her official blog that she’s fully healed from her injury. She also said she will be making her...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

PWMania

Who Will Finally Defeat Roman Reigns?

It’s a question that has been posed and debated for nearly two full years now, and it is one that does not, somehow, have a clear answer: who will finally be the one to defeat the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns?. In August of 2020, Roman Reigns returned from a...
WWE
PWMania

Original Plans For Tommaso Ciampa On WWE Main Event

WWE originally had a big match planned for last night’s pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings. As noted, last night’s Main Event tapings featured Tommaso Ciampa vs. Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez vs. T-BAR. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping, which will air this Thursday on Hulu.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Ratings Report For 5/4

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 833,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 9.55% from last week’s episode, which drew 921,000 viewers. This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 3.03% from last week’s...
TV & VIDEOS
PWMania

Roman Reigns The Most-Searched Wrestler For The Month Of April 2022

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com compiled a list of the most-searched wrestlers for the month of April 2022. Thurston uploaded a chart based on data from Google Trends and Roman Reigns ranked 1st. The top five were as follows:. 1. Roman Reigns. 2. Brock Lesnar. 3. Steve Austin. 4. Cody Rhodes.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nyla Rose
PWMania

WarnerMedia Teases New AEW Show For TBS

The RingLeaders.TV site, which is owned by WarnerMedia, issued an email to members today to gauge feedback on the potential name of a new AEW series planned for TBS. The email stated: “A new AEW show will be premiering soon on TBS! We want to know what you think Season 1 should be named. Let us know your thoughts. We can’t wait to hear what you have to say!”
TV & VIDEOS
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Report On Favorites To Win At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

WrestleMania Backlash is this Saturday, and that means WWE is gearing up for their new season. Blowing off all their WrestleMania feuds so they can clean the slate. That doesn’t mean everything will go as it did at WrestleMania though. Bobby Lashley v. Omos (with MVP) Oddsmakers think this...
WWE
PWMania

AEW and Developer Yuke’s “Butting Heads” Over Fight Forever Video Game

AEW and developer Yuke’s have been “butting heads” over the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever console video game, according to an article on SportsGamersOnline.com. “Sources have indicated that the relationship with Yuke’s and AEW, specifically Kenny Omega, isn’t in the best place at the moment. According to those close to the game’s development, Omega has found himself frustrated and ‘hating’ working with Yuke’s. One person even claimed that some it has come across at times like Yuke’s was trying to ‘take advantage’ of an inexperienced Omega in this position.”
VIDEO GAMES
PWMania

SPOILERS: AEW Dark:Elevation Tapings For 5/9/22

Next Monday’s AEW Dark:Elevation episode was taped tonight in Baltimore before the AEW Dynamite taping. Here are full spoilers- -The Dark Order’s 10, 5, Evil Uno, & Alex Reynolds defeated four local wrestlers. -Abadon defeated Emi Sakura. -Peter Avalon defeated Sonny Kiss. -John Silver defeated Tony Deppen. -Max...
BALTIMORE, MD
PWMania

New MLW Women’s Featherweight Title Revealed, Kings Of Colosseum Line-Up

The first photos of the new MLW Women’s Featherweight Title have been revealed. We noted before that MLW will crown their inaugural Women’s Champion at the Kings of Colosseum event on Friday, May 13 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA, as Taya Valkyrie takes on Holidead. MLW noted that eventually more women’s divisions will be introduced, but for now they are crowning the first-ever MLW Women’s Featherweight Champion after launching the division last fall.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PWMania

Impact Announces Matches For “May Day” TV Taping

Impact’s May Day TV tapings will take place this Sunday 5/8 from the Promowest Pavilion in Newport KY. This is the same venue that will host Saturday’s Under Siege event. The May Day matches will air on Thursday night Impact On AXS episodes in the coming weeks. The following matches have been announced-
WWE
PWMania

Updated Card For The Impact Under Siege PPV

Impact Wrestling has announced Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin in another Grudge Match for Saturday’s Under Siege event. The 2022 Impact Under Siege event will take place this coming Saturday, May 7 from the Promowest Pavilion at OVATION in Newport, Kentucky. Below is the updated card:. Impact World Title...
NEWPORT, KY
PWMania

Impact Announces Pre-Show Match For Under Siege

Impact has announced Gisele Shaw vs. Madison Rayne for the Countdown to Under Siege pre-show that airs this Saturday at 7:30 PM EST on YouTube. Here is the updated lineup for Under Siege, which is scheduled for the Promowest Pavilion in Newport, KY. –Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (C)...
NEWPORT, KY
PWMania

Samoa Joe Shares His Thoughts On The “Forbidden Door”

Samoa Joe made an appearance on AEW Unrestrictedto discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he gave his thoughts on the “Forbidden Door,” which was created by AEW President Tony Khan where wrestlers from other promotions show up as a surprise in other companies. AEW started this through their working relationships with various promotions including ROH, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, and more.
WWE
PWMania

Latest News On Playable Characters For AEW: Fight Forever Video Game

The following wrestlers are expected to be playable characters in the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever console video game, according to Fightful.com:. It is believed that there will be around 50 total playable characters. It’s being said that Omega has gone “above and beyond” during his in-ring hiatus to make the game as strong as possible.
VIDEO GAMES
PWMania

WWE NXT Ratings Report For Spring Breakin’ (5/3)

This week’s live Spring Breakin’ edition of WWE NXT 2. drew 661,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 14.56% from last week’s 577,000 viewers for the Spring Breakin’ go-home show. Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.13 rating in the...
WWE
PWMania

Possible Spoiler: Former ROH Star At AEW Dynamite Tonight

Former ROH star Tony Deppen is currently backstage for tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping. There’s no word yet on if Deppen will be making his AEW debut tonight, but Fightful Select has confirmed that he is backstage. Deppen, who turned 34 on Tuesday, has worked several GCW events since...
WWE
PWMania

Top RAW Stars Scheduled For SmackDown This Week

Several WWE RAW Superstars are scheduled for tomorrow’s WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY. The WWE Events website and the arena have announced RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro for a special appearance on the show. They likely will...
UNIONDALE, NY
PWMania

Comic Written By Shad Gaspard & Muhammad Hassan Optioned For Possible Film

A comic book co-created and co-written by the late Shad Gaspard has been picked up for development as a film. State Street Pictures has optioned the “Assassin & Son” comic book for development as a movie, according to Deadline. The comic was created and written by former WWE Superstars Gaspard and Marc Copani, known to fans as Muhammad Hassan.
COMICS
PWMania

Recap From The WWE First Quarter 2022 Investors Call

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, Chief Revenue Officer & President Nick Khan, Chief Branding Officer Stephanie McMahon, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer Frank A. Riddick, and Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations Seth Zaslow hosted a First Quarter 2022 Earnings call today from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT. You can check out coverage of today’s press release at this link. Below are highlights from the call:

Comments / 0

