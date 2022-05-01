ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

2022 Chevy Camaro ZL1 At The Daytona 500: Live Photo Gallery

By Jonathan Lopez
gmauthority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, Austin Cindric in the No. 2 Ford Mustang took the checkered at the 2022 Daytona 500, with the best-finishing Chevrolet of the race being the No. 9 of Chase Elliot in 10th. Although the Chevrolet Camaro Racing teams struggled this year, the iconic Bow Tie sports car was...

gmauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
gmauthority.com

Cadillac CTS-V Wagon Drag Races Fox Body Ford Mustang: Video

We’re watching this GM versus Ford drag race battle as a 2012 Cadillac CTS-V wagon lines up alongside a 1992 Ford Mustang 5.0 Fox Body for a heads-up sprint to the finish. Both machines are tuned and upgraded for more performance, but which will walk away the winner?. Once...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Ultra-Rare 1971 Chevy Corvette ZR2 Indy Auction Bound

There are few Chevy Corvettes as rare as the 1971 Corvette ZR2. It’s dubbed “Zora’s Racer” for Zora Arkus Duntov, the Belgian-born lead engineer who is ofttimes referred to as the “Father of the Corvette.”. The Corvette ZR2 package was expensive at $1,747, but included...
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Malibu Gets Heated And Ventilated Seats Back

The 2022 Chevy Malibu is the seventh model year for the nameplate’s ninth generation, introducing only a few small updates and changes over the preceding 2021 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2022 Chevy Malibu is once again available with heated and ventilated seats after the features were previously placed under constraint as a result of the global microchip shortage.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
gmauthority.com

Trifecta Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Tune Won’t Break Anything, Probably

For the past few weeks, GM Authority has covered the new ECU flash tune available from Trifecta Performance for the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, which boosts power from the high-performance four-door despite the fact that the Caddy is running GM’s latest Global B electronic architecture. Critically, the new Trifecta Performance tune won’t interfere with any of the onboard electronic features equipped from the factory.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Replaced More Than 27,000 Chevy Bolt EV, Bolt EUV Batteries So Far

Undoubtedly one of the biggest GM-related headlines to drop last year was a massive recall put in place for all units of the Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV to address a potential fire risk in the vehicle battery pack. Now, according to the National Highway Traffic Administration (NHTSA), GM has replaced more than 27,000 Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV battery packs thus far.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GMC Sierra Discount Offers Up To $2,550 In May 2022

In May 2022, a GMC Sierra discount offers up to $2,550 on select configurations of the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited, and up to $1,500 on select configurations of the refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500. The Professional Grade brand also offers interest-free financing on select 2022 Sierra models, plus $750...
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Cadillac Brand Incentives Dropped 31.7 Percent In Q1 2022

While incentives and discounts for luxury vehicles can be hard to come by, that was not the case at Cadillac in the first quarter of this year. The American luxury brand had the highest amount of available incentives among GM’s four brands in Q1 2022, with discounts on its vehicles averaging a rather significant $3,870. This represents a 31.7 percent decrease from Q1 last year, when the semiconductor chip shortage had yet to fully take hold and most automakers had an abundance of new inventory sitting on dealer lots.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Cindric
gmauthority.com

Cadillac CT4 Sales Move Up To Third Place In Segment During Q1 2022

Cadillac CT4 sales decreased in the United States and Canada during the first quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, CT4 sales have yet to commence in some international markets such as Mexico. Cadillac CT4 Sales - Q1 2022 - United States. In the United States, Cadillac CT4 deliveries totaled 1,893 units in...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Here’s Why There’s A Strawberry Milkshake In Your GM Truck Or SUV Engine Coolant Tank

Some owners of 2021 and 2022 model-year full-size GM truck and SUV models may notice a thick pink liquid forming in their vehicle’s coolant tank that looks a bit like a strawberry milkshake. This is no sweet treat, though, and could be a sign that the engine coolant in the vehicle has been inadvertently mixed with the transmission fluid.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Production Now Under Way At GM Oshawa Plant

The 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 has officially entered production at the GM Oshawa plant in Ontario. GM’s newly renovated Canadian truck plant reopened late last year as it began production of the 2022 Chevy Silverado HD. The facility had only been building the heavy-duty variant of the full-size truck on a two-shift rotation before production of the light-duty Silverado 1500 began this week. Only the Chevy Silverado HD and Silverado 1500 will be built at Oshawa Assembly for the time being, which differs from other GM truck plants that build Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra variants side-by-side.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Gets Park Assist Back

The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is once again available with Front and Rear Park Assist (RPO code UD5) after the feature was removed due to a supply issue. Starting with the April 10th production date, all 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing units will be built with Front and Rear Park Assist and, if applicable, Reverse Automatic Braking (RPO UVZ). These features had been under constraint since the January 24th production date due to the semiconductor chip shortage and were thus not installed on any 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing units between that date and April 9th.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevy Camaro#Daytona 500#Gm#Rear End#Chevrolet Camaro#Vehicles#Ford#Gm Authority#Riverside Blue Metallic#Goodyear Eagle#Supercar#Brembo#4 Piston
gmauthority.com

Refreshed GMC Sierra HD Will Launch For 2024 Model Year, Not 2023

The fully refreshed GMC Sierra HD is set to launch for the 2024 model year as opposed to the 2023 model year, GM Authority has learned. Previously, it was unclear if the GMC Sierra HD refresh would launch for the 2023 model year or 2024 model year, but now, according to GM Authority sources, the 2024 model year is the target.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Canada Has More Than 6,000 GMC Hummer EV SUV Reservations

GM Canada has so far received roughly 6,000 pre-order reservations for the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. During a recent media event, GM Canada representatives confirmed the automaker currently has more than 6,000 reservations for the GMC Hummer EV SUV on its books ahead of the vehicle’s official arrival in the country early next year.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Silverado Discount Totals Up To $3,000 In May 2022

In May 2022, a Chevy Silverado discount offers up to $3,000 on select configurations of the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Limited and up to $1,500 on select configurations of the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500. The Bow Tie brand also offers low-interest financing on both models. In addition, Chevy offers...
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Lingenfelter Eliminator Spec 427 LS Engine To Be Raffled For Charity

Lingenfelter Performance Engineering will soon raffle off a tuned 650-horsepower GM LS engine, with all proceeds from ticket sales benefitting the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The grand prize for this raffle is a tuned Lingenfelter GM LS V8 engine from its Eliminator Spec product family. The crate engine features a blueprinted 427 cubic inch block based on the LS engine design and boasts Lingenfelter heads, LSX springs, Borla eight-stack injection, a forged and balanced rotating assembly and a Lingenfelter roller camshaft. This engine typically retails for around $30,000 and is one of the most high-performance naturally aspirated engine packages produced by the American tuning company.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
gmauthority.com

2014 Cadillac CTS Among KBB’s Best Used Midsize Luxury Cars Under $20K

General Motors introduced the all-new third-generation Cadillac CTS for the 2014 model year, placing the four-door squarely in the midsize sedan segment to face off against rivals like the BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and Lexus GS. The CTS nameplate was eventually discontinued following the 2019 model year, but now, the 2014 Cadillac CTS has been recognized by Kelley Blue Book as a top used luxury car under $20,000.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Cadillac Lyriq AWD Could Get 500 Horsepower Dual-Motor Powertrain

The Cadillac Lyriq is in line to receive a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain that will be good for roughly 500 horsepower. Car and Driver tuned in to a live Q&A session hosted by Cadillac on the luxury automaker’s Instagram page this week, in which executives answered questions posed by Cadillac fans in the comments. During this Q&A session, the automaker confirmed the forthcoming dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version of the Cadillac Lyriq crossover will be good for roughly 500 horsepower – a significant 160 horsepower more than the single-motor, rear-wheel-drive model. This will give the luxury crossover quicker acceleration, although as we reported previously, the towing capacity for RWD and AWD models will remain exactly the same at 3,500 pounds.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Camaro Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In May 2022

In May 2022, a Chevy Camaro discount offers low-interest financing on the 2021 Camaro and 2022 Camaro. However, there are no cash purchase rebates this month. The Bow Tie brand also offers local market leases on the sport coupe and convertible. See a couple examples listed below. Chevrolet Camaro Incentives.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Here Is The Driving Range Of The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq

GM has confirmed the official range figures for the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition. The battery-electric luxury crossover has earned an estimated driving range of 312 miles, which applies to the Debut Edition trim level with the 12-module, 100.4 kWh Ultium battery pack. This trim comes with a single-motor Ultium Drive powertrain rated at 340 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque, which sends power to the rear wheels only. It’s not clear if this range estimate will change between vehicles ordered with the standard 20-inch wheels and those equipped with the optional 22-inch wheels.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy