2022 Chevy Camaro ZL1 At The Daytona 500: Live Photo Gallery

The Cadillac Lyriq is in line to receive a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain that will be good for roughly 500 horsepower. Car and Driver tuned in to a live Q&A session hosted by Cadillac on the luxury automaker’s Instagram page this week, in which executives answered questions posed by Cadillac fans in the comments. During this Q&A session, the automaker confirmed the forthcoming dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version of the Cadillac Lyriq crossover will be good for roughly 500 horsepower – a significant 160 horsepower more than the single-motor, rear-wheel-drive model. This will give the luxury crossover quicker acceleration, although as we reported previously, the towing capacity for RWD and AWD models will remain exactly the same at 3,500 pounds.
