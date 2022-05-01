2022 Chevy Camaro ZL1 At The Daytona 500: Live Photo Gallery

While incentives and discounts for luxury vehicles can be hard to come by, that was not the case at Cadillac in the first quarter of this year. The American luxury brand had the highest amount of available incentives among GM’s four brands in Q1 2022, with discounts on its vehicles averaging a rather significant $3,870. This represents a 31.7 percent decrease from Q1 last year, when the semiconductor chip shortage had yet to fully take hold and most automakers had an abundance of new inventory sitting on dealer lots.

ECONOMY ・ 3 HOURS AGO