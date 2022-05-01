ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I don’t want to stop here – Eberechi Eze determined to kick on for Palace

 5 days ago
Eberechi Eze wants to keep improving and helping Crystal Palace after the exciting midfielder scored his first goal of an injury-impacted season in the comeback win at Southampton.

Signed from QPR in 2020 for fee that could reportedly reach £20million, the 23-year-old impressed during his first season at Selhurst Park and was set to be named in England’s provisional European Championship squad.

But Eze found out about his first senior call-up as he returned to the medical room after sustaining a freak Achilles injury in training, ruling him out of the summer tournament and the start of the 2021/22 season.

The midfielder is still getting back to his best and was elated to score his first goal of the season on Saturday, cancelling out Oriol Romeu’s opener before Wilfried Zaha struck at the death to seal a 2-1 win at Southampton.

“It was a big moment,” Eze said. “I’m so grateful to God that the opportunity came and I was able to contribute and help the team.

“It was a huge moment for me, my family and everyone that’s supported me on this journey – because it’s been mad.

“I think it’s been a long season, having to wait for minutes, having to be patient, having to keep working hard. It’s been difficult at times.

“It felt good, I feel like I’m getting back into it. Obviously it’s still going to take time, still needs more matches, more time on the field to get back to myself. But every single moment I’m so grateful.”

Eze is delighted to be part of “a good bunch of people, a good bunch of players” and determined to help Patrick Vieira’s Eagles soar.

“I don’t want to stop here, don’t want to end it here,” he told Palace TV.

“I want to keep going, keep scoring and keep contributing to the team, putting in good performances and, God willing, it gets better and better from here.”

Defeat was another late gut punch in a topsy-turvy season for Southampton, who have a knack of throwing away points under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Saints midfielder Romeu said: “The feeling is a painful one, a painful result, we’re not happy at all.

“We had a good goal to start with and came into this from a good second half at Brighton.

“That was the momentum we wanted to carry on and we started well, but in the second half they managed to get the equaliser.

“We weren’t clever enough to find players in the pockets and create chances.

“They were a little bit more intelligent with the way they attacked, a little more dangerous when they found spaces.

“Anything could’ve happened in the second half, but we didn’t buy enough tickets to win the game, so they ended up punishing us.”

Palace boss Patrick Vieira believes some at Watford ‘playing for their careers’

Patrick Vieira believes a number of the Watford players will be “playing for their careers” when they take on his Crystal Palace side at Selhurst Park on Saturday. Watford’s relegation from the Premier League could be confirmed when they travel to boss Roy Hodgson’s former club, with the Hornets needing favourable results elsewhere, a goal difference swing and wins in all of their remaining matches to remain in the top flight.
Newcastle are considering a move for Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma in a bid to add goals to the team... with Dutchman having worked with Toon boss Eddie Howe at Bournemouth

Newcastle are tracking Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma as Eddie Howe seeks to add goals to his team this summer. Sportsmail understands the Magpies have watched the 25-year-old in recent weeks and a move to re-unite him with Howe is under consideration. The Magpies boss signed Danjuma for Bournemouth from Club...
Antonio Conte likes the look of Liverpool’s model

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte said he would have no hesitation in committing his long-term future to the club if he was guaranteed the same working environment that Jurgen Klopp operates in at Liverpool. Conte, who joined Spurs in November, has continually refused to say whether he will be at the...
United boss defends decision as Jesse Lingard misses out on Old Trafford send-off

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has dismissed criticism that it was “classless” to deny Jesse Lingard an Old Trafford send-off earlier this week. Lingard is one of several players due to leave United this summer as his contract expires in June, but although Rangnick gave Juan Mata and Phil Jones farewell home appearances in the 3-0 win over Brentford on Monday night, Edinson Cavani got the nod ahead of Lingard with 15 minutes to go.
My job is to protect Everton: Frank Lampard responds to FA misconduct charge

Everton manager Frank Lampard insists his priority is to fight for what is best for the club after landing a Football Association misconduct charge this week. The charge relates to the former Chelsea’s midfielder’s comments about Stuart Atwell’s officiating of the Merseyside derby defeat at Anfield last month, which it is alleged constituted improper conduct as they implied bias and/or attack the integrity of the match referee.
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino may miss Tottenham game

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino could miss the visit of Tottenham and be held back for Tuesday’s trip to Aston Villa. The Brazil international is back in full training after a five-match absence due to a foot problem but manager Jurgen Klopp is more inclined to allow him to train over the weekend to build up his fitness.
