MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead County voters in West Valley won't be funding a new school for the area. Tuesday night, a $27.3 million school bond failed at the polls. “Seeing the bond fail is really disappointing, to be honest with you. We’ve put a lot of work into this, and obviously it’s a need and not a want. We are a very growing district, as you well know. I think in the last 10 years, we’ve grown by almost 300 kids. We are bursting at the seams already," West Valley Superintendent Cal Ketchum said.

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO