Janelle Monáe on bringing her ‘Dirty Computer’ persona to life

Janelle Monáe has been challenging the status quo ever since they (Monáe recently shared that they identify as nonbinary and use both she/her and they/them pronouns) had us “tippin’ on the scene” in 2012’s “Tightrope.” Though the term Afrofuturism is most often associated with the Saturn of Sun Ra and the waterfalls of Wakanda, Monáe has been using elements of science fiction to offer not just an escape but also an exploration into the darker edges of our other-phobic world. In their new book of short stories, The Memory Librarian and Other Stories of Dirty Computer, Monáe presents a techno, progressive future filled with obelisks and oppression, a desert safe haven where all is not what it seems, an apartment that features all the time in the world, and a promise of a better life at the price of being wiped clean.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO