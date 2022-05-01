ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tina Kotek and Tobias Read, leaders in Democratic race for governor, differ on track records, housing plans, education

The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Oregon’s open 2022 race for governor has been marked with excitement and novelty, from an unusually high number of candidates...

Christine Kepler
4d ago

All of us "true" Oregonians are so tired of Brown, why in heavens name would we want Kotek in office ( Browns sidekick) or another Democrat for that matter!!!

Churchman
4d ago

THINK?? To hear the MEDIA talk?You would think those two arebetter than peanut butter& jellysandwiches?? These TWO haveout lived their shelf lives!!??Its TIME to throw out the trash!Portland NEEDS a new direction

MF
4d ago

Tina would be a complete nightmare. She has horrible views and has done a terrible while in office. She doesn’t listen to the voters. She does what she wants to do.

The Oregonian

