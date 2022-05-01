Tina Kotek and Tobias Read, leaders in Democratic race for governor, differ on track records, housing plans, education

Former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek won a Democratic gubernatorial straw poll taken of more than a hundred party insiders in Sunriver on Saturday night, beating out state Treasurer Tobias Read. A total of 141 Democratic party faithful weighed in through the poll, which took place at the Democratic Party...
Four leading Republicans running for Oregon governor squared off in a debate Tuesday that centered from the get-go on how they would handle abortion rights, following Monday’s leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion suggesting the court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.
Three of four top Republican candidates for governor say they would welcome an impending decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overrule a 50-year federal recognition of abortion rights under the U.S. Constitution. But during the online forum by the City Club of Portland on Tuesday — two weeks before...
The City Club of Portland, one of this city’s most venerable civic institutions, invited five Republican candidates for governor to a debate on May 3. Former Oregon House Minority Leader Christine Drazan (R-Canby) canceled the morning of the debate, as first reported by KGW. The Drazan campaign did not offer a reason.
If the U.S. Supreme Court follows through on overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, it would quickly split the country into states with abortion access and those that outlaw it. It is extremely unlikely that any new abortion limits would be passed in Oregon,...
Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
EXCLUSIVE: A group of Republican senators is introducing legislation to block the Biden administration from sending personnel and funding from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to alleviate the crisis at the southern border. The senators are alarmed by the Biden administration's announced termination of Title 42 on May 23,...
A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
There are currently 5 states in the U.S. that have approved some sort of program that would send a fourth stimulus check to residents. This is an attempt to help the burden Americans are feeling amid inflation. Many states are sending as much as $500 to qualifying residents. Five states...
A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation. The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […]
A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
A federal judge cleared the legal path for Georgia voters to stop Greene from being able to run for re-election. The Georgia rep was stripped of her committee assignments over racist comments she made online.
