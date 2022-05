Experience the best in blues and a delicious chef-crafted brunch at Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille in Downtown Bradenton Sunday, April 24th, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm. Mattison’s offers weekend brunch every Saturday and Sunday with a special Blues Brunch every 4th Sunday of the month. This month features the long-awaited return of Kat Crosby and the Rhythm Gators.

